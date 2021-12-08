Devin Nunes, anti-LGBTQ + representative, to lead Donald Trump’s media company





Anti-LGBTQ + Congressman Devin Nunes is stepping down to become CEO of media firm Donald Trumps.

Nunes, who represents California’s 22nd Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives, announced Monday that he will step down at the end of the year. Shortly after, the Trump Media & Technology Group released a statement indicating that Nunes would be its CEO.

The 10-term congressman is a Republican and has been a staunch supporter of the former president throughout the impeachment trials investigating Trump’s ties to Russia. He represents a conservative, largely rural, district in the central San Joaquin Valley, California. Its record on LGBTQ + rights is dismal; it has a string of zeros on the Congressional Human Rights Campaigns scorecard.

Nunes grew up on his family’s dairy farm in California, and he emphasized that context as part of his political identity. However, his father and brothers moved the operation to Iowa over a decade ago, as detailed in a 2018 Esquire story, for which Nunes sued, claiming it defamed him. Nunes then invested in a California farm and sued a man who sought to prevent Nunes from calling himself a farmer in the election ballot. The congressman also sued people who run Twitter accounts by mocking him, including one claiming to be the Nuness Cow. The Cow celebrated Nuness’ resignation from Congress.

It’s unclear exactly what Trump’s new media venture will consist of. He claims to be building a social network, but Bloomberg News Service columnist Matt Levine noted, so far there is almost no sign that TMTG is building a social network or a streaming platform or whatever. In addition, a company called Digital World Acquisition Corp., which was formed strictly to acquire other companies and merged with the Trump company, is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nunes, who has no tech background, could leave Congress because he fears defeat in the upcoming November election, political observers suggest. His district is currently strongly Republican, but the redistribution plans being considered by an independent commission in California would make it much more competitive, reports FiveThirtyEight.

Now that he is stepping down, there will likely be a special election for someone for the remainder of his term, and the current district boundaries will still be in place when that happens. California Governor Gavin Newsom has not announced the date of the special election.

