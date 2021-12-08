Turkey hints at possible sale of Hurkus planes to Azerbaijan





ANKARA, Turkey Turkey’s ally in the Caucasus, Azerbaijan is likely to become the second foreign customer for the Hurkus, a Turkish-made light attack and base trainer. Ismail Demir, head of purchasing in Turkey and head of the presidency of defense industries, said on December 4 that there is great interest in the Hurkus in Azerbaijan. We will see important developments soon [about exporting the aircraft to Azerbaijan], said Demir. Just a day before Demirs’ statement, a Hurkus underwent a flight test in Azerbaijan, according to Turkish Ambassador to Baku Cahit Bagci. The Commander of the Azerbaijani Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov, was present for the event. Earlier this year, Niger became the Hurku’s number one foreign customer. Turkey’s communications directorate said on its website on November 19 that President Recep Tayyip Erdoan spoke by telephone with his Nigerien counterpart, Mohamed Bazoum, about bilateral relations. President Erdoan said the TB2 drones, Hurkus planes and armored vehicles that Niger would procure from Turkey would bolster its military and security forces, the management statement said. A supply source said the Azeri government was interested in acquiring the Hurkus Hurjet version. The Hurjet armed trainer is a jet engine version of the Hurkus turboprop, Turkey’s first native base trainer. Turkish Aerospace Industries launched the Hurjet program in 2018, with the goal of having the aircraft’s maiden flight in 2022. The Hurjet must have a maximum speed of Mach 1.2 and can fly at a maximum altitude of 45,000 feet. The aircraft design is intended for a maximum payload of 3,000 kilograms, including ammunition, radar technology and a camera. Hurkus-C, the armed variant of the base Hurkus version, includes locally developed ammunition including CIRIT, TEBER, HGK and LGK. It can also use INS / GPS guided bombs, conventional bombs, unguided rockets, and machine guns. The armed Hurkus also includes armored body parts, a self-protection system, data link, laser aiming, electro-optical and infrared pod, external fuel tank, and advanced avionics. With a payload of 1,500 kilograms that can be used through seven external access points, the Hurkus-C can perform light attack and armed reconnaissance missions.

