Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterates government’s firm stance against violence in the name of religion – The New Indian Express

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday pledged his government would not tolerate mob violence in the name of religion or spare those responsible, days after a Sri Lankan national was lynched by supporters in anger of a radical Islamist party for allegations of blasphemy, an incident which made a bad reputation in the country.

He was addressing a condolence meeting held at the Prime Minister’s office for Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara who was brutally lynched by a mob in Sialkot in Punjab province last week for allegations of blasphemy.

“No one will be spared from committing acts of violence under the guise of religion,” he said.

He said the Sialkot incident had brought the nation to a single point to “end such incidents”, adding that the Pakistani people were united against extremism as they united against terrorism after the attack on a school in Peshawar in 2014.

He lamented that people in Pakistan are killing others in the name of the Holy Prophet and that those accused of blasphemy are rotting in prisons because lawyers and judges were afraid to hear such cases.

“The judges refuse to hear cases of blasphemy, we know that. So who will defend these defendants”, asked the Prime Minister.

He said Pakistan was the only country that was established in the name of Islam, but the Sialkot-type incidents were a source of shame.

He warned that “we are heading in a completely different direction” and urged the nation to study the life of the Prophet.

He said even Pakistanis overseas were ashamed of the Sialkot incident.

“Pakistanis living abroad were unable to show their faces in public after this incident,” he said.

Khan said the Sialkot business community raised US $ 100,000 for the family of the deceased Sri Lankan citizen, adding that the victim’s family would receive his monthly salary for the duration of his life.

Khan also praised a factory manager, Malik Adnan, who tried to save the life of the Sri Lankan national, saying it was admirable that one person tried to save the life of another. person regardless of their own life.

“Models are important in the country because people follow them,” Khan said, adding that “moral power is greater than physical power”. Tamgha-e-Shujaat which he would receive on March 23 of next year.

The mortal remains of the Sri Lankan national were sent to Colombo on Monday, while a counterterrorism court granted 26 defendants pre-trial detention for 15 days for investigation.

Separately, a group of prominent religious scholars representing various schools visited the Sri Lankan high commission to endorse the murder and condemn the murder.

“It was an inhumane act, and accusing someone of blasphemy without proof is not in accordance with Sharia law,” said Council of Islamic Ideology chairman Qibla Ayaz, reading a joint statement from the ulama following of their meeting with High Commissioner Mohan Wijewickrama.

A mob of more than 800 men, including supporters of the radical Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), attacked a garment factory and lynched its general manager, Diyawadanage, and set it on fire last Friday for allegations of blasphemy in the district of Sialkot. , about 100 km from Lahore.

Prime Minister Khan tweeted last week that the horrific vigilante attack was a day of shame for Pakistan.

Khan said he is overseeing the investigations and, make no mistake, all those responsible will be punished with all the severity of the law.

Similar sentiments were expressed at a Cabinet-level meeting on Monday.

