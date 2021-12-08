China Returns to Dark Age of Press Freedom | Taiwan News

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Reporters Without Borders (RSF) called on China on Tuesday evening (December 7) for waging war on press freedom.

RSF East Asia Office Director Cedric Alviani presented a report he authored titled “Journalism’s Great Leap Back in China” during a global webinar at 11:00 pm Taipei time. He said China has an “impressive propaganda machine” and its crackdown on the press could see the country “become the next black hole for information.”

Alviani said war on journalism has been declared by Beijing. Journalists face greater censorship and more serious threats to tell the truth.

Wu’erkaixi (), human rights activist, Tiananmen protest leader and RSF member emeritus, said there had been some improvement in the media situation under former Chinese leader Hu Jintao (), before and after the Beijing Olympics in 2008. However, the current leadership regime “removed this limited progress”.

“The free flow of information is the foundation of a civil society, but we don’t have that in China,” Wu’erkaixi said. “Propaganda tells the lie not only to its people but to the whole world, even when the whole world presents the truth and proves the contrary.”

Wu’erkaixi, who is in Washington, DC, with RSF secretary general Cristophe Deloire for the Democracy Summit, which begins Thursday, December 9, accused the West of appeasement to China. He said the United States, Europe and other leading democracies have done so by promoting a policy of engagement with China for the past three or four decades.

In a foreword to the report, Deloire said that the accession of Xi Jinping () in 2013 marked a “brutal end” to the partial opening of China. Xi “restored a media culture worthy of the Maoist era, in which freely accessing information has become a crime and providing information an even greater crime,” Deloire said.

He pointed out that China jails more journalists than anyone else and ranks 177th out of 180 countries in the RSF 2021 World Press Freedom Index. This is only two places above North Korea, while Taiwan was ranked No. 43 in the Annual Update released in April.

Deloire said Chinese journalists have to pass a “Xi Jinping Thinking” test to get their credentials renewed, and there are even plans to ban private media. Hong Kong, meanwhile, has grown from a relative stronghold of press freedom to a place where pro-democracy media have been shut down and their editors jailed, like Jimmy Lai () at Apple Daily.

“This ‘great leap back’ in journalism in China is all the more terrifying given that the regime has immense financial and technological resources to achieve its goals,” said Deloire. “If China continues this frantic race backwards, Chinese citizens could lose hope of ever seeing press freedom established in their country, and the Beijing regime could succeed in imposing its anti-model on the country. and abroad.

Mark Clifford, author and former editor of the South China Morning Post, also spoke about the shutdown of the Apple Daily and the imprisonment of the “Apple Daily Seven”.

“It’s extraordinary; anyone who thinks Hong Kong is a legitimate business center has to look to the government,” said Clifford, who is also chairman of the UK Hong Kong Freedom Committee. “We have to take action. It is a threat to people everywhere.”

Another webinar speaker was Jane Wang, coordinator of the “#FreeZhangZhan Campaign”. Zhang Zhan () is a former lawyer and citizen journalist who has criticized China’s response to COVID-19. In a poignant account, Wang said that Zhang was detained by Chinese authorities, force-fed while on a hunger strike, and tortured.

She thanked RSF and others for publicizing Zhang’s story and called for his immediate release. “Tell the truth to power, we are in the same fight,” Wang said.

Gulchehra Hoja of Radio Free Asia is a recipient of the Magnitsky Human Rights Award and the Courage in Journalism Award. She spoke fondly of the crackdown in Xinjiang and added that it was important to value and remember the journalists who were persecuted for speaking out.

“Without freedom of expression and without freedom of journalism, democracy is not possible,” Hoja said.

RSF’s “Great Leap Back” refers to the disastrous “Great Leap Forward” of former Chinese President Mao Zedong () from 1958 to 1962. This attempt to revive the economy resulted in the deaths of up to 45 millions of people because of forced labor, torture and starvation. The report’s publication comes a few months before the opening of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on February 4.

RSF is headquartered in Paris, while its East Asia office is based in the Taiwanese capital. The organization provides advice to the United Nations and UNESCO, has 14 international offices and correspondents in 130 countries.