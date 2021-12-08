Republicans are still throwing insane scenario in which they would appoint Trump House Speaker in 2023





Last summer, while addressing a crowd in Iowa, Rep. Matt Gaetz launched an absurd scenario, even for himself, a guy who suggested that people should voluntarily become infected with COVID- 19. Discussing the 2022 midterm election and the possibility that Republicans could take over the House, Gaetz thought the GOP would turn around and install Donald Trump as president, making him one of the most powerful people in the country without have to surrender to the penalty of being elected. Can you imagine Nancy Pelosi having to hand that hammer over to Donald J. Trump? Gaetz, a stalwart of Trump, asked the audience. She didn’t like it when that Jan.6 guy was sitting in his chair in his office, he said, referring to the rioter who set foot on Pelosis’s desk as the Capitol was under attack. She’s definitely not going to like to see Donald Trump sitting in his chair. “

Gaetz, of course, is one of the biggest trolls in Congress, who thinks he was sent to Washington not to work on behalf of the American people but to offend Democrats by saying bullshit like Kyle Rittenhouse would likely do a pretty good congress intern. . Sadly, that’s what many Republicans think their job is these days, and on House Speaker Trump’s front, the Florida representative was last seen under investigation into possible sex trafficking, who ‘he naturally denies the only one.

Last month, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Steve Bannon: I’d love to see the hammer go from Nancy Pelosi to Donald Trump. You talk about melting, people would go crazy. Meadows added: As you know, you don’t have to be an elected member of Congress to be the president. She would go from tearing up a speech to having to give Donald Trump the hammer. Bannon, an accomplished troll in his own right, then suggested that Trump could come for 100 days to sort things out, then come out and announce his 2024 campaign, which the former president has been teasing since leaving the White House earlier this week. year. Unsurprisingly, Marjorie’s Jewish space laser Taylor Greene also pitched the idea, saying in a podcast over the summer: It’s no secret that I’m one of the biggest supporters of the President Trump, and I say it proudly all the time. I would love to see him, whether he is Speaker of the House or a candidate for Congress or the Republican majority in 2022, elect him Speaker of the House.

As Rolling Stone notes, the Constitution does not specify that the Speaker of the House must be a member of Congress, so if a majority of the members of the House have voted to support his presidency, it is possible that he could fulfill that role. restrict the position of presidents to elected members, but the bill has only three co-sponsors.

But would Trump really want the gig? On the one hand, he more than likely considered a position in Congress, and nothing less than the title of Emperor God, as under him. More importantly, he’s known to be lazy, and being President would undoubtedly be more work than crushing mar-a-Lago weddings and memorial services. On the other hand, as NPR Mara Liasson reported in October:

Trump could be the president’s automatic foil [Joe] Biden, gaining 24/7 media attention. And then there’s the State of the Union call of the night, when he would stand behind Biden, just as current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Stood behind Trump when ‘he was president.

It’s a media performance opportunity that Trump would revel in. And as some of his supporters like [conservative talk show host Wayne Allyn] Root suggested, the presidency would be the perfect place for Trump to take political revenge.

You become the Speaker of the House, lead Biden’s impeachment, and launch criminal investigations against Biden, Root told Trump [during an interview]. You will eliminate them for his last two years, and then you will be president. Do it!

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Gaetz again asserted that making Trump House Speaker would be his top priority in 2023, saying he had spoken to the ex-president about the proposal.

In the end, it seems extremely unlikely that Trump is actually going in this direction, although, of course, crazier things have happened. And according to some political strategists, Democrats should even use the possibility of Trump being named Speaker of the House to scare voters. The idea for some that Donald Trump could become the Speaker of the House is almost as frightening as the thought of him becoming president again, Karen Finney told NPR. It will benefit Democrats again, just the fear, just the very thought.

