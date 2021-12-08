As Pat Cummins debuts as a captain, a look at the best bowling captains





Australia’s quick bowling attack tore England apart to send visitors back for 147 on tea on the day of the Gabba’s first test opening on Wednesday.

Mitchell Starc beat England’s Rory Burns opener with the first ball of the series and wickets followed steadily thereafter, despite a brief retort from Jos Buttler (39) and Ollie Pope (35).

Australia’s Pat Cummins had a memorable start as a test captain, winning 5-38.

Five week trips in the first test as Australian captain6 / 155 – George Giffen at MCG 18945/38 – Pat Cummins in Brisbane 2021 # Ashes # Ashes2021

– Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 8, 2021

Pakistani Imran Khan had the best bowling average of his time as a national team skipper. He claimed 187 wickets with an incredible 20.26 average.

For India, Kapil Dev claimed 111 wickets in its 34 load tests at an average of 26.35. The best Indian bowling captain in terms of bowling average, however, was Bishan Singh Bedi, who had an average of 24.82 for his 106 wickets.

Best bowling averages as Captain Player Span Mat Wkts Ave SR Imran Khan (PAK) 1982-1992 48 187 20.26 49.2 R Benaud (AUS) 1958-1963 28 138 25.78 77.6 GS Sobers (WI ) 1965-1972 39 117 34.00 92.8 DL Vettori (NZ) 2007-2011 32 116 33.38 79.9 Kapil Dev (INDIA) 1983-1987 34 111 26.35 60.5 Wasim Akram (PAK) 1993 -1999 25 107 23.35 50.8 BS Bedi (INDIA) 1976-1978 22 106 24.82 68.6 SM Pollock (SA) 2000-2003 26 103 21.36 56.6 Holder JO (WI) 2015-2020 37 100 26.76 63.1 CA Walsh (WI) 1994-1997 22 85 25.71 57.3 RGD Willis (ENG) 1982-1984 18 77 21.59 45.6 Waqar Younis (PAK) 1993- 2003 17 67 23.47 40.3 Data courtesy of ESPNCricinfo Best numbers in a round by a captain Player Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Team Opposition Ground Match Date N Kapil Dev 30.3 6 83 9 India vs West Indies Ahmedabad November 12, 1983 Imran Khan 20.1 4 60 8 Pakistan v India Karachi 23 Dec. 1982 HMRKB Herath 23.0 6 63 8 Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe Harare Nov 6, 2016 N Kapil Dev 38.0 6 106 8 India v Australia Adelaide Dec 13, 1985 CA Walsh 20.4 7 37 7 West Indies v New Z ealand Wellington February 10 1995 Imran Khan 19.1 5 40 7 Pakistan v England Leeds July 2, 1987 IWG Johnson 22.2 10 44 7 Australia v West Indies Georgetown April 26, 1955 AR Border 26.0 10 46 7 Australia v West Indies Sydney January 26, 1989 Intikhab Alam 21, 0 3 52 7 Pakistan v New Zealand Dunedin February 7, 1973 Imran Khan 25.3 11 52 7 Pakistan v England Birmingham July 29, 1982 Data courtesy of ESPNCricinfo Best W / L Record as Bowling Captain Player Span Mat Won Lost Tied Draw Imran Khan (PAK) 1982-1992 48 14 8 0 26 Holder JO (WI) 2015-2020 37 11 21 0 5 N Kapil Dev (INDIA) 1983-1987 34 4 7 1 22 DL Vettori (NZ) 2007-2011 32 6 16 0 10 DJG Sammy (WI) 2010-2013 30 8 12 0 10 R Benaud (AUS) 1958-1963 28 12 4 1 11 SM Pollock (SA) 2000-2003 26 14 5 0 7 Wasim Akram ( PAK) 1993-1999 25 12 8 0 5 Data courtesy ESPNCricinfo

