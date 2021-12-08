Text size:

Is Is China a democracy? Or is it a democracy at the village level? US President Joe Biden’s Democracy Summit this week brought this question back. Many Chinese citizens have been educated to believe that this is a true democracy, even though the rest of the world thinks otherwise.

Here are some keys reasons why it is not.

The Chinese Communist Party vehemently argues that its form of governance is a democracy comparable to that of the United States. But the evidence offered by China to be a democracy fails in all respects.

Bidens decision to invite Taiwan at the virtual summit on December 9 and 10 a shaken Beijing and it took to discredit the Meet.

The United States claims it does not support Taiwanese independence, but it offers Taiwanese independence forces a loud international stage, noted Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized the US decision to invite Taiwan.

Chinese justifications

Beijing continued to problem a white paper on Chinese democracy.

Democracy is not an ornament, it should not be used as a decoration, but to solve the problems that the people have to solve. The factor that decides whether a country is democratic or non-democratic is that the people are the master of the country, said the preface of the White Paper on Chinese Democracy.

The white paper proposes a series of justifications why China has its own version of democracy.

The first argument put forward in the white paper for being a democracy is the Role of the National Party Congress in the creation of popular democracy.

AFN MPs are responsible for conveying the views and expectations of grassroots people and integrating them into the high-level design of the country, said a 2017 Xinhua article on Chinese democracy.

But the reality is that the AFN only approved the law, which the Politburo Standing Committee approved.

The second argument the white paper proposes to China being a democracy is the selection of advisers for the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Instead of influencing CCP decision-making, CPPCC advisers function as an independent tool of the party to exercise its agenda in business, diplomacy, and cultural interactions.

The third argument and probably the strongest is this direct elections are held in China at the village level. A relative strengthening of democracy at the village level was a tendency it surprised experts outside of China before Xi Jinping came to power.

But village elections are increasingly staging where the PCC make sure that their approved candidate for the post of village party secretary wins.

The fourth and final argument is the existence of eight political parties in China. These political parties supported the CCP in 1948 to build a new China under very different circumstances.

This (China) had not completely and unequivocally rejected the idea of ​​a path to democracy, Deng had noted In regards to the CCP being open–concerned about democracy between 1949 and 1950.

Today all eight policy parties are nothing more than a decoration. The main members of these parties have, To times, were themselves members of the PCC.

Demand for democracy in China

The Tiananmen movement of 1989 was the first legitimate demand for democratic reforms in the countryside since the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

In 1989, student demonstrators had sent a Seven point petition (or requests) with a delegation at Zhongnanhai, the official residence of the CCP leaders. The delegation was holding a piece of paper with their requests while kneeling in supplication, as before an emperor. ButCCP leaders did not show up to dialogue with students.

Tiananmen movement the leaders emphasized that they were patriots and presented their demands to the CCP as part of the politics of the time. Instead of, the The CCP leaders completely denied any attempt at dialogue and sent the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to erase the protest. The rest is history.

The CCP denied the request for dialogue because it would have given legitimacy to the movement.

Since Tiananmen, the CCP has tried to co-opt the idea of ​​democracy by investing in the narrative of the Chinese version of democracy.

Rather than clearly explaining why China should be called a democracy, Beijing’s strategy is to point the finger at failures of American democracy. China also highlights the inefficiencies of India’s electoral democracy.

The CCP does not find it problematic to co-opt democracy because official propaganda has tried to to justify his own form of governance as democratic for years. The CCP understands that ultimately its legitimacy rests on keeping people relatively satisfied and creating a notion of participation.

The CCP’s propaganda machine has been working hard in recent days to emphasize the importance of the White Paper. The hashtag China’s rule code has been accessed 470 million times on Weibo. The code was a reference to democracy.

Even though China’s white paper has been widely ridiculed around the world, people inside China understand its semantics.

The purpose of this white paper is not to please anyone, or even to disprove someone, but to put forward your own standards.. To revisit this position, we must build our system of discourse, noted a Weibo user.

The source of this speech building is a Chinese professor named Zhang Weiwei, director of the Institute of Chinese Studies of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences. Zhang has informed top Chinese leadership to counter the narratives of the West for many years.

The The CCP perpetuates the narrative that it has its consultative process, which is better than electoral democracy. The story is important because the party creates a false notion of democracy exercised by technocratic participation.

In China, the idea of ​​democracy is indeed a decoration for its own people.

The author is a freelance columnist and journalist. He was previously a Chinese media reporter for the BBC World Service. Opinions are personal.

