Win over Georgia Vendetta – WSJ





Senator David Perdue speaks at a rally in Augusta, Georgia, December 10, 2020. Photo: John Bazemore / Associated Press

For a glimpse of the shadow Donald Trump may cast over the 2022 midterm election, see former Sen. David Perdues announce Monday that hell will challenge Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in a Republican primary. It’s a good way to tip a major state to the progressive left.

Mr. Trump pushed Mr. Perdue into the race for months, as part of the former presidents’ vendetta against Mr. Kemp. He claims the governor did not fight enough to reverse Mr Trump’s loss of state in 2020.

Mr. Perdues ‘video ad swims through the muddy water, going so far as to blame Mr. Kemp for the Senators’ own loss in a runoff on Jan.5. He claims Georgia Republicans were divided because Mr. Kemp caved in and cost us two Senate seats. , the majority in the Senate, and gave carte blanche to Joe Biden.

Mr. Perdue is free to compete, but not to rewrite history. Mr Trump lost Georgia in the 2020 presidential race, as the audits and recounts have pointed out. Yet rather than throwing states two second Senate elections weeks later as a means of verifying a new Democratic president, Mr. Trump had the Senate hold a referendum on his allegations of electoral fraud, which discouraged the participation of the GOP. Mr Perdue also waged a lackluster campaign against Jon Ossoff, a weak candidate who lost a Swing-District House race in suburban Atlanta in 2017.

A Kemp-Perdue primary will help no one more than Stacey Abrams, the progressive who said last week that the shell would run again for governor after losing to Mr Kemp in 2018. Mr Kemp was injured by Trump’s roadblock but in recent months had shown progress in bringing his party together. He signed a voting reform in Georgia that strengthened the integrity of the ballot and made it easier to vote. He skillfully ruled Peach State during Covid, keeping the economy relatively open. The state’s unemployment rate is at an all-time low of 3.1%.

Mr Perdue won his first race, but his re-election campaign was hampered by investigations into his stock trading during his tenure. The former businessman has been investigated by the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission without any charges, but the media and Democrats will hammer down history to portray him as a wealthy man who played with the system. Mr Perdues’ ties to Mr Trump have cost him support in suburban Atlanta, where GOP candidates must do well to win in swing states like Georgia.

The Republican Governors Association may feel compelled to defend Mr. Kemp as the incumbent. But those dollars would be better spent on making more competitive races in states where suburban and independent voters will seek to curb Democratic excesses. Whoever wins the primary will be handicapped against Ms. Abrams, who will have a united party.

Republicans are poised to make major gains in 2022 as voters retreat against the Democratic Party’s left turn. But the GOP’s biggest obstacle will be the party divisions, stoked by Mr. Trump, and the candidates he supports not because they are better, but because they cover up or obscure whether he has lost the results. elections.

Potomac Watch: Stacey Abrams lost Georgia’s 2018 governor’s race to Republican Brian Kemp, and to date she has never accepted the result. In 2022, the Progressive Democrat will take it up again, although his main focus is still on ‘voter suppression’. Images: AP / Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Published in the print edition of December 8, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/donald-trumps-georgia-vendetta-stacey-abrams-david-perdue-brian-kemp-11638835818 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos