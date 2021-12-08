Jan 6 Pence Team Cooperation Likely Not Good News For Trump





One of those intimately familiar with Donald Trump’s attempts to overthrow the 2020 election is Mike Pence. As you may recall, Trump spent weeks pressuring his Vice President to block Joe Bidens’ certification of victory, apparently calling Pence a pussy and claiming they would no longer be friends. if Pence didn’t pass. Later, at the rally leading up to the Jan.6 insurgency, Trump told the crowd, I hope Mike is going to do the right thing. I hope. I hope so, and all Vice President Pencea has to do is send him back to the States to recertify and we become President and you are the happiest people, and MikePence is going to have to come by for us, and if he doesn’t. no, it will be a sad, sad day for our country because you swore to uphold our Constitution, and MikePence, I hope you stand up for the sake of our Constitution and for the sake of our country. And if you’re not, I’m going to be very disappointed in you. I’ll tell you right away. I don’t hear good stories. When Pence refused to do anything other than certify Bidens victory, a mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol shouting, hang Mike Pence, forcing the vice president to be moved to a safe place due to the very threats. real burdens that weigh on his life.

For his part, Pence strangely understood that his former boss instigated a crowd that called for his death, which Trump later suggested that Pence deserved to simply say that he doesn’t think he and the ex -President will never agree on the events of that day. So it seems unlikely that, if asked, the former Vice President, who remains oddly obsequious to Trump and presumably wants his supporters to vote in 2024, will share what he knows about events before, during and after the January 6, 2021, with the committee of inquiry into the matter. . But it seems that he accepts that people close to him do it!

On Monday, CNN reported that Marc Short, former chief of staff at Pences, is cooperating with the Jan.6 committee, an important development that will give investigators a glimpse of one of Trump’s top officials, according to three sources familiar with the matter. . As CNN notes, Short remains one of Pences ‘closest advisers, but it’s unclear whether his cooperation with the committee comes with Pences’ blessing. Importantly, Short can provide a first-hand account of several events examined by the House panel. For example, Short attended a meeting in the Oval Office on January 4 in which Trump and attorney John Eastman attempted to convince the vice president to delay Bidens’ electoral certification. Short apparently took a dim view of Eastman’s argument that Pence had the ability to block Bidens’ victory, telling author David Drucker that the six point plan Eastman wrote in an attempt to persuade Pence was a stupid analysis.

Importantly, as CNN points out, Short was also present as the angry mob was literally threatening Pences’ life, and no doubt can provide an extremely useful color for the committee. He can also provide details of Trump allegedly banning him from the West Wing following the riot.

Following the announcement of the cooperation with Shorts, CNN’s Erin Burnett noted that Marc Short is a loyal guy, but also an honest person. He’s not the kind of person who is going to define cooperation, although it took a subpoena, like going in and laughing at the system and saying, I’m not going to answer your questions, and get out. That’s not what he’s going to do, I’ll bet on it. And he knows a lot. Elie Honig, former Assistant US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, agreed with this assessment, telling Burnett:

Marc Short could really be a central witness here because here is what we know about him, he is completely loyal to Mike Pence, he is especially not loyal, necessarily, to Donald Trump. He spoke publicly, critically, of Donald Trump for his role on January 6. And he can really bring the committee and maybe the public into two crucial moments. First, this January 4th meeting in the Oval Office. I mean, let’s not lose sight of how important this is. Donald Trump and lawyer John Eastman are trying to put pressure on Mike Pence. And by the way, of those four people in the room, were realistically never going to hear from Marc Short. Donald Trumps is not going to testify, Mike Pence is not going to testify, Eastman does not seem ready to testify.

And then those key moments on January 6, he’s with Mike Pence. We know that, but to hear from someone who was there in that room, the committee said it was going to start holding public hearings next month. If I put this audience together, Marc Shorts on my, no pun intended, my short list of those I would like to put on camera.

Short declined CNN’s request for comment.

In related news, it appears former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who last month complied with the committee, was successfully bullied by Trump. In a letter to the House panel obtained by CNN, Meadowss’ attorney wrote: The actions of the select committee made such an appearance untenable. In short, we now have all indications of the information provided to us last Friday that Mr. Meadows might expect to be questioned about that the select committee does not intend to abide by the limits on executive privilege. Of course, the idea that Meadows’ conversations with Trump are covered by executive privilege is held exclusively by Trump. Who, moreover, is apparently not happy with his former chief of staff, who may now be trying to find the good graces of the former presidents.

