Boris Johnson live news: Video shows Allegra Stratton joking about Christmas party





Leaked recording shows Downing Street staff joking about Christmas party at No 10 Leaked footage showing senior Downing Street executives joking about hosting a Christmas party last December has angered MPs, NHS bosses and those who have lost loved ones during the pandemic. In the video obtained by ITV News, Boris Johnson spokeswoman Allegra Stratton joked that the party was not socially distanced and suggested it be passed off as a business meeting. Health Secretary Sajid David was due to speak to the BBC on Wednesday morning but withdrew from the key TV interview, and latest development puts pressure on the Prime Minister, who faces a grilling by Keir Starmer and other political figures. opponents during PMQs later today. The Daily Mirror also reported that former Education Secretary GavinWilliamson launched a separate party and gave a short speech at the event last December when London was at Level 2, which prohibited social mixing between households. Key points Show last update



1638950322 NHS boss says party No 10 claims are a blow to staff morale Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents the NHS trusts, said the suggestion of a Christmas party in Downing Street last year had hurt working morale in the health services. In any difficult situation, we all need to feel that we are coming together, that it was part of an effort, and if it seems like people didn’t play by the rules, if it seems like powerful people are following. not the rules, then there is a morale blow, it is more difficult to get people to follow the advice, Mr Taylor told BBC Radio 4s Today program. So no, that’s really not what we need right now. He added: The public needs the clearest message possible. [on the Covid pandemic], and spending a lot of time dealing with what happened last year doesn’t help get that message across. Tom BatchelorDecember 8, 2021 7:58 AM 1638949723 Ministers withdraw from TV interviews amid party fury Health Secretary Sajid Javid withdrew from a key television interview this morning following the emergence of the leaked images. BBC Radio 4s Today The show said Mr Javid was scheduled to appear on Wednesday morning, but was canceled after the footage aired. Presenter Nick Robinson said: We expected to speak to Health Secretary Sajid Javid this morning, but we were told just minutes after this video aired that no ministers would be available to talk about the program today. . Vaccine Minister Maggie Throup is also said to have pulled out of a series of regional TV interviews. Tom BatchelorDecember 8, 2021 7:48 AM 1638949437 Video shows Downing Street staff joking about the Christmas party First, a recap of the story that erupted late yesterday that senior executives in Downing Street had recorded themselves joking about hosting a banned Christmas party at No 10. In the video last December obtained by ITV News, Boris Johnsons then spokesperson Allegra Stratton joked that the party was not socially distanced and suggested it be passed off as a business meeting. The footage was recorded as a rehearsal of scheduled TV news briefings, with fictional questions released by Prime Minister’s Special Advisor Ed Oldfield and other staff. Read the full story here: Tom BatchelorDecember 8, 2021 7:43 AM 1638949347 Hello and welcome to The Independents Political coverage continues as pressure mounts on Boris Johnson over a Christmas party flouting Covid advice that allegedly took place at No 10 last year. Tom BatchelorDecember 8, 2021 7:42 AM

