No one will be allowed to use violence in the name of Islam: Imran Khan





Pakistani Prime Minister says Rehmatullil Alameen Authority will teach nation to follow teachings of Prophet of Islam

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday warned that the Pakistani government would no longer allow anyone to use violence in the name of religion and regretted the embarrassment caused by the mass lynching of a Sri Lankan national last week for allegations of blasphemy.

Let me be clear: I have decided that from now on we will not spare those who resort to violence in the name of religion, especially in the name of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him), he said in a condolence ceremony for the brutal murder of Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot and praise for Malik Adnan, who had tried to protect the victim from the crowd.

Adnan received a certificate of appreciation for his attempts, Khan saying his moral courage and bravery would be further honored with a Tamgha-e-Shujaat on March 23, Pakistan Day.

Khan said Adnan was a role model whose actions should be emulated by the youth of the nations. He said it was unfortunate that the Pakistanis were killing in the name of religion. [The] The Prophet (pbuh) preached peace, he said, adding that human societies delivered justice while inhuman states relied on the concept of force is just. He warned of the dangers to those accused of blasphemy, although he made no mention of his vocal support for the same laws and repeated calls for their implementation globally.

If someone accuses [another] no one of blasphemy, the victim rots in jail and no lawyer or authority comes to his defense to see what really happened, he said. Everyone is afraid of it [blasphemy allegations]. In fact, lawyers do not come forward and judges also refuse to listen to cases, he added.

The prime minister said he hoped the Sialkot lynching would unite the nation against mob violence, just as the 2014 Peshawars Army Public School massacre had united him against terrorism. The attack on the school killed nearly 150 people, mostly children, and was claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, with whom the PTI-led government recently began negotiations to integrate them.

Teachings of Islam

Khan said he created the Rehmatullil Alameen Authority so that Pakistanis could learn from and be inspired by the life of the Prophet of Islam. But we are heading in a different direction, he lamented and urged all Pakistanis to study the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Our country is the only one that was built in the name of Islam. But this incident embarrassed us, he said, adding that he had received many messages from Pakistanis overseas regarding the lynching of Sialkot.

People based abroad don’t know what Islam is, and they distance themselves from religion after seeing such incidents happen, he added.

The Prime Minister also regretted that the lynching of Sialkot was used by Pakistani enemies like India to defame the country. Their television programs called the incident a routine incident in Pakistan, which is unfair, he said, adding that he would not allow such incidents to occur while he was alive.

He said the Sialkot business community had informed them that they would pay the Kumaras family $ 100,000 in compensation, adding that his employer also pledged to continue paying them his monthly salary. He ended his speech by reiterating his praise for Adnan’s actions. It was painful to see what the crowd did [to Kumara]. But seeing Adnan restored our faith in humanity, he added.

On Friday, an enraged crowd of hundreds accused Kumara of blasphemy, tortured him to death and then set his body on fire. Police filed a complaint against workers at Rajco Industries, where he was employed as a factory manager, and detained more than 150 people, including key suspects accused of inciting violence.

