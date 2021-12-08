Attend parliament regularly, otherwise changes could occur: Prime Minister Modi told BJP MPs | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday criticized members of his own party for their “poor participation” in the current winter session, people familiar with the development of the situation told ANI news agency. The Prime Minister asked members of the Bharatiya Janata Party to stay in their respective houses regularly. He also said that if MPs do not become regular, there could be changes.

The Prime Minister also said that it is not pleasant to talk to fellow parliamentarians in a way that makes it seem like they are children. He stressed that if they do not become regular in the House, there could be changes in due course, the above-mentioned people told ANI news agency.

Modi made the remarks while addressing BJP MPs at a parliamentary meeting on Tuesday morning. This is the first meeting during the current winter session of Parliament.

The parliamentary meeting of the BJP was held at the Dr Ambedkar International Center in New Delhi. Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar, Pralhad Joshi and Jitendra Singh, attended the meeting alongside BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda.

The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha had their sessions repeatedly postponed on Tuesday. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned until Wednesday following an outcry from the opposition demanding the revocation of the suspension of 12 MPs who were barred from attending the remainder of the session for alleged misconduct on the last day of the monsoon session earlier this year.

Opposition MPs also discussed the issue of repeated adjournment of sessions with the parliamentary minister, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha presidents.