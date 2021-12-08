Republicans are floating making President Trump House if they win in 2022





There are still three years to go until the 2025 presidential nomination, and some restless Republicans are looking to give former President Trump some political power much sooner than that. Yes, Trump loyalists in Congress are fighting over the idea of ​​appointing Trump as Speaker of the House if the party regains control of the House midway through 2022.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) Was the last to do so, telling reporters at a press conference on Tuesday that he spoke to Trump about the possibility of appointing him speaker, a title that should not necessarily be conferred on a member. . Gaetz responded in the affirmative when asked if he wanted Trump to be the speaker, and when asked if he had discussed the possibility with Trump, Gaetz replied, “I do. did ”, but declined to discuss it further. “I keep my conversations with the former president between the two of us.”

Reporter: Do you want ex-President Trump to be the speaker? Gaetz: I would. Reporter: did you tell him about it? Gaetz: I have pic.twitter.com/BfAzAuaWgT

This is not the first time Gaetz has brought up the idea of ​​Trump as a speaker. “Can you just imagine [House Speaker] Should Nancy Pelosi hand this hammer over to Donald J. Trump? He said at a joint rally with fellow far-right flamethrower Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) In Iowa last summer. “Why wait until 2024? he added.

Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows echoed the congressman’s comments when he appeared on Gaetz’s podcast in November, saying he “would love to see the hammer go from Nancy Pelosi to Donald Trump.” . Meadows explained that part of his motivation for installing Trump is his disappointment with the current leadership of the GOP House, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (who has his own long-standing ambitions as a speaker). “They don’t skate to where the puck is, so I would give them a ‘D’ rating,” Meadows said.

Greene also mentioned a possible intervention by Trump on a podcast last summer. “It’s no secret that I’m one of President Trump’s biggest supporters, and I proudly say that all the time,” Greene said, adding, “I’d love to see him, whether he is President of the Chamber or candidate for Congress. or with a Republican majority in 2022, by electing him president of the House.

The Constitution does not specify that the Speaker of the House must be a member of Congress, so Trump would not even need to run for office in 2022 to be a potential presidential candidate. If a majority of House members voted to support his presidency, it is possible that he could take on this role. A Democratic congressman introduced a bill in July to restrict the president’s position to elected members, but the bill only has three co-sponsors.

So far, Trump hasn’t said much about the possibility beyond acknowledging that people are talking about it. In a July interview with the host of Real America’s Voice, David Brody said he had “heard the conversation and it was getting more and more common, but it’s not something I would have considered” . He addressed the prospect earlier this month on far-right host Wayne Allyn Root’s radio show, calling it an “interesting” idea. “People said, Senate candidate, OK, Senate candidate,” Trump said. “But you know what, your idea could be better. It’s very interesting.”

