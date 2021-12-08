Pakistan News: 4 women stripped naked and beaten up over shoplifting allegations | World news





The incident took place in a busy market area, but none came to help the victims (Representative image – AP)

LAHORE: A group of people in Pakistan stripped four women, including a teenage girl, dragged and beat them after accusing them of shoplifting in Punjab province. The incident took place in Faisalabad, some 180 km from here, on Monday. The four women, including a teenage girl, were seen in a viral video imploring those around them to leave a piece of cloth for them to cover after being stripped naked, but they were beaten with sticks. The women were seen crying and asking people to let them go, but to no avail. They paraded naked in the streets for an hour. Punjabi police have taken action after a few videos of the incident went viral on social media. “We have arrested five main culprits in this unfortunate incident,” a Punjab police spokesperson said in a tweet on Tuesday. He said police were investigating the case and everyone involved would be brought to justice. An FIR was registered against five suspects and several others under the relevant provisions of the law. As the case may be, the victim said she went to the Bawa Chak market in Faisalabad to pick up the rubbish. “We were thirsty and walked into the Usman electrical store and asked for a bottle of water. But its owner, Saddam, accused us of entering the store with the intention of stealing. Saddam and other men started beating us. Then they stripped, dragged and beat us through the market square. They also made our videos after we undressed … no one in the crowd tried to stop the culprits to stop this atrocity. “Faisalabad Police Chief Dr Abid Khan said five main culprits, including Saddam, were arrested as raids were carried out to arrest the fugitive accused.

