Germany, with a new chancellor at the head, has so far hesitated, just like the United Kingdom despite its politicians votes in favor of a diplomatic boycott motion in July. If Australia is to avoid further sanctions from Beijing, the next 24 hours are crucial. Unlike these other countries, Australia does not have diplomatic channels through which it can voice its concerns about China’s treatment of Uighurs, Hong Kong activists, Taiwan’s military harassment, or the fate of the China star. tennis Peng Shuai. Nor does he have a private channel through which he can meaningfully protest his own economic coercion at Beijing’s hands ($ 20 billion in trade strikes) or the ongoing detention of Chinese-Australian Yang Hengjun and Cheng Lei on vague national security grounds. Morrison’s position is consistent with these fundamental differences in the relationship. He used the loudspeaker of a boycott to voice Australia’s concerns.

The reality is that an official delegation, whether hosted by China or not, would have been a farce. Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd and Sports Minister Kate Ellis sit behind the Bush family at the 2008 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. Credit: Andrew Meares Then-Prime Minister Kevin Rudd traveled to the last Beijing Olympics in 2008. It’s hard to imagine Sports Minister Richard Colbeck making similar forays into the relationship in 2022, when he other ministers cannot reach their Chinese counterparts over the phone. More likely, an Australian delegation would have been proclaimed by the Chinese government as one of dozens of nations that had supported Beijing’s successful staging of the Games. This is what happened last week when 173 out of 193 countries signed the Olympic truce at the United Nations, a pledge derived from ancient Greece, which ensures that conflicts do not disrupt competition.

The fact that the Olympic Truce resolution was adopted by consensus and co-sponsored by an overwhelming majority of UN member states demonstrates countries’ support for the Beijing Games and the international Olympic movement, the spokesperson said. Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zhao Lijian. But the list of the 20 who did not sign is instructive. Australia and the United States are there, but also India and Japan, and significantly Turkey – a predominantly Muslim country with heavy Chinese investments in the Belt and Road and much at stake on its position. on the Uyghurs. How many of the remaining 18 will follow suit in a diplomatic boycott remains an open question. China has professed that, like millions of spectators around the world, it doesn’t care that government officials get a taxpayer-funded trip to see Beijing on ice. But he is sensitive to the question.

Contrary to its silence on Peng Shuai, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has devoted tons of comments attacks by US allies on the Olympic spirit in recent weeks, including some Dorothy Dixers from her own state media representatives. If the United States is determined to take this path, China will take resolute countermeasures, Zhao said. Loading Many of his responses were communicated not only to the outside world, but also behind the Great Firewall to the Chinese national public through state media. This will cause grave offense to all Chinese people and this decision by the United States is doomed to suffer further failures, Xinhua said Thursday.