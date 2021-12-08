Politics
Boris Johnson faces questions after images reveal Staff No 10 jokes about ‘Christmas party’ | Politics News
Boris Johnson will face a day of tough questions after images were released that showed number 10 officials joking and laughing about a Christmas party in Downing Street last year during a time of tight COVID restrictions.
The Prime Minister is set to face Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer in PMQ, where he could also face the wrath of backbench MPs from his own party.
Prime Minister’s ‘position untenable’ after ‘party’ video leaked – as minister withdraws from media interviews – follow live updates
It comes after the appearance of a video recording of what would be a rehearsal of a televised press briefing, in which No. 10’s main assistants were filmed talking and laughing about a Christmas party.
Ministerial visits canceled as questions continue
They also jokingly referred to a “business meeting” and a “cheese and wine” event.
The footage, obtained by ITV News, is believed to be from December 22 of last year – four days after an alleged Christmas party took place at Number 10.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid was scheduled to visit broadcast studios on Wednesday morning for interviews marking the first anniversary of the administration of the first COVID vaccine.
But Sky News has since learned that no one from the government is available.
A series of ministerial visits with access to the media today were also canceled.
A Downing Street spokesperson said: “There was no Christmas party. COVID rules were followed at all times.”
“This party will not be investigated by the police in a year”: Rees-Mogg jokes about party 10
“Boris Johnson must resign”
But Sir Keir called on Mr Johnson to “be honest and apologize”.
“People across the country followed the rules even when it meant being separated from their families, locked up and – tragically for many – unable to say goodbye to loved ones,” he said.
“They had a right to expect the government to do the same. To lie and laugh at these lies is shameful.”
The party’s shadow foreign secretary, David Lammy, said Mr Johnson “has to confess what happened”.
He said police should investigate, telling Kay Burley: “If there was a party, breaking the rules, more than six people gathered, no one in our country, no one can be above the law. . “
SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford told Sky News: “Boris Johnson must resign”.
Tory MP Sir Roger Gale said the development was “like something out of The Thick of It” and that Mr Johnson “has a certain amount of explaining to do”.
Sir Roger added that it was “potentially” a “Barnard Castle moment”, a reference to former Prime Minister Dominic Cummings traveling out of London during the first COVID lockdown.
And he said the prime minister should tell MPs “blank that there was no party and say so officially.”
“If he says that, I will believe him. For willfully misleading the House, if it turns out to be the case, would be a matter of resignation.”
