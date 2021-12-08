It was reported that the cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday Pon, Jokowi even visited West Kalimantan





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The issue of Indonesia’s forward Cabinet reshuffle was widely debated as it was usually decided by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Wednesday book. However, on Wednesday (8/12) today, President Jokowi, instead of summoning ministerial candidates, in fact paid a working visit to West Kalimantan (Kalbar) province. Jokowi and a limited entourage, the president took off from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, using the Presidential plane Indonesia-1 at around 07:00 WIB. Upon arrival at Supadio International Airport, Kubu Raya Regency, the President and his entourage will continue the flight using Garuda ATR aircraft and CN 295 TNI AU aircraft to Sintang Regency. “Upon arriving at Tebelian Airport, Sintang Regency, the president is due to review a number of facilities and inaugurate the airport,” BPMI Setpres official statement said on Wednesday (12/8/2021) . After that, Jokowi is expected to consider the construction of a flood control embankment in Ladang village. The president will also hand over social assistance to residents affected by the flooding in the Sintang Health Detachment yard. At the end of his working visit, Jokowi is expected to plant trees with the community in the Watershed Area (DAS), Kedabang village. Minister of State Pratikno and Minister of Public Works and Social Housing Basuki Hadimuljono also accompanied the President on the flight to West Kalimantan Province. Beforehand, plan cabinet reshuffle Wednesday Pon by President Jokowi was also denied by politicians PDI-P (PDIP) Arteria Dahlan. Arteria assured that there would be no cabinet reshuffle of the Joko Widodo-Ma’ruf Amin government on Wednesday Pon. He said the reason President Jokowi will not reshuffle the cabinet is that the government is currently busy evacuating the Mount Semeru eruption victims in Lumajang, East Java. He explained that helping and evacuating the victims of the Mount Semeru eruption took a lot of resources, so it was not possible for a reshuffle to be carried out on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. “I don’t think so, because the government is currently busy helping the Mount Semeru eruption victims there,” he told the DPR building on Tuesday (12/7/2021). Unfortunately, Arteria did not explain in more detail the timetable for the cabinet reshuffle of the Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin government. According to him, the reshuffle is the right and authority of President Jokowi. “I don’t think there is a reshuffle yet,” he said. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

