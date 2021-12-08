What we know about the journalist’s assassination in 2018

On October 2, 2018, Jamal Khashoggi, a US-based journalist and critic of the Saudi government, entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul never to return, sparking outrage across the world.

File photo of Turkish writer Hatice Cengiz. Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee, poses next to a portrait of Khashoggi after it was unveiled on the National Mall in Washington, DC, during a memorial ceremony marking the third anniversary of his assassination at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. AFP

French police arrested a Saudi Arabian on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

According to reported information, Khaled Aedh Alotaibi was taken into custody at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport as he was about to board a plane bound for the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

I welcome the arrest of one of Jamals’ killers today at #France. France should try him for his crime, or extradite him to a country capable and willing to genuinely investigate and prosecute him and the person who gave the order to assassinate Jamal. https://t.co/naqzfujCsp Hatice Cengiz / (@mercan_resifi) December 7, 2021

A Saudi official later said the arrest was a case of mistaken identity and those involved in the murder had been convicted in Saudi Arabia.

Who was Jamal Khashoggi?

Jamal Khashoggi, born in Medina, Saudi Arabia in 1958, was a prominent journalist, covering major topics including the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and the rise of the late al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

He was considered close to the Saudi royal family and also served as a government adviser.

In 2017, he voluntarily went into exile in the United States, claiming he was ordered to be silent.

There he began to write a monthly column for the Washington post in which he often criticized the policies of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In fact, in one of his early pieces for the To post, attacking MBS, he wrote: Saudi Arabia has not always been so repressive. Now it is unbearable.

In September 2018, Khashoggi went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain a Saudi document attesting that he was divorced, so that he could marry his Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz.

However, he was told he would have to come back for the document and returned on October 2.

On October 2, Cengiz reportedly waited for Khashoggi outside the consulate, but he never left the building again.

Write for the To post, recounting the incident, Cengiz wrote: “He did not believe that anything bad could happen on Turkish soil.

She waited for him outside for over 10 hours and returned the next morning, but there was no sign of Khashoggi.

What happened next ?

Saudi officials claim Khashoggi has left the consulate, but have not provided any definitive proof. For weeks, they denied knowing where he was.

Prince Mohammed reportedly told Bloomberg that the journalist left the consulate “after a few minutes or an hour.” “We have nothing to hide,” he added.

However, things took a turn on October 20, when the Saudi government announced that an investigation had revealed the journalist had died in a “fight” after resisting attempts to return him to Saudi Arabia.

It is now that various statements have continued to emerge from the Middle Eastern Kingdom, prompting people all over the world to sit down and pay attention. After first saying it was a fight, it was later announced that the death was “premeditated.”

On November 15, investigators concluded that Khashoggi was forcibly immobilized after a fight and injected with a large amount of drugs, resulting in an overdose that resulted in his death. His body was then dismembered and handed over to a local “collaborator” outside the consulate for disposal, he added.

Saudi authorities have since indicted 11 anonymous suspects in the murder of Khashoggis, including five who risk the death penalty for having ordered and committed the crime.

Gruesome details of Khashoggis murder

It was later that Turkish media reported what happened to Khashoggi inside the consulate.

Based on intelligence records, the Khashoggis killers discussed how to dismember and transport a body.

A few minutes before entering the building, one of the strike team members asked if the sacrificial animal had arrived.

The investigation revealed that Maher Abdelaziz Mutreb, a senior intelligence officer and bodyguard of MBS, told Khashoggi that he would be brought back to Riyadh and ordered him to leave a message for his son, telling him not to worry if he couldn’t reach the reporter.

When Khashoggi refused, he was drugged. His last words before passing out were: I have asthma. Don’t do it, you’ll suffocate me.

Three years have passed, but his body has not been found. While some media reported that the journalist’s body was melted in acid after dismembering it, others claimed that his body was taken to Saudi Arabia and was buried in a certain location or destroyed in burning it.

Demanding his body, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared on October 26, 2018, “It is obvious that he [Khashoggi] was killed, but where you have to show the body. “

How did the world react?

The murder of the 59-year-old journalist sparked widespread revulsion, with human rights groups and press freedom advocates calling for both MBS and the Saudi government to be held accountable.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called it a savage and political murder. “

Then US President Donald Trump called the murder terrible.

Germany, Denmark and Finland have banned arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

With contributions from agencies

