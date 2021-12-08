Devin Nunes officially working for Trump makes too much sense





Nothing has made more sense in the last half-decade of politics than the Monday intrigue from California. Republican Representative Devin Nunes, once chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, resigns his seat in Congress at the end of the month. And he already has a new role in sight: leading the day-to-day operations of former President Donald Trump’s new social media company.

There is a certain magic in the way that Nunes’ preordained move feels; there is a sense of destiny at work.

There is a certain magic in the way this Nunes move is preordained; there is a sense of destiny at work. In other days and times, with other political figures, it might have made someone blink. A member of Congress, one of the country’s most powerful elected officials in one of the most powerful countries on the planet, has given his notice of just over three weeks in favor of going to work for a startup from shady social media.

Now is the time to reopen the internet and allow the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship, Nunes said in a statement from the Trump Media and Technology Group. The United States of America made the Internet dream come true and it will be an American company that will restore the dream. I am touched and honored that President Trump has asked me to lead the world-class mission and team that will deliver on this promise.

It should be confusing and yet here it makes sense. This is the natural end point of Nunes’ evolution over the years. When he entered Congress in 2003, Nunes was a quintessentially Californian conservative, in keeping with the establishment. A decade later, he called Freedom Caucuss members lemmings in suicide vests for their plans to shut down the government over Obamacare.

We are a democratic republic, and yet populist rhetoric, speaking in platitudes, can lead to bad things that happen when it comes to just pure, uninhibited mafia-type movements, Nunes told The New Yorker in 2015. And that’s what’s been kind of faced now.

If the story tells us anything, Nunes won’t be savoring her time as the officially named patsy.

Well, just two years later, Nunes was there with the lemmings. From his post as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, he carried enough water for Trump’s White House at the start of the Russia inquiry to shame a camel. He reinforced Trump’s absurd spygate claims and echoed the president’s witch-hunt charge against Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller.

He hasn’t always been good at his job as Trump’s main advocate against Democratic inquiries. Nunes’ 2018 memo, which he said showed FBI bias against Trump, was nothing that actually confirmed that the counterintelligence investigation against the Trump campaign was level. And during the saga that would lead to Trump’s first impeachment, Nunes used his seat on the Intelligence Committee to debunk debunked plots that Ukrainians were the real hackers of the Democratic National Committee in 2016.

But one thing that it has always been is contentious, which gives the irony that takes this matter from the ridiculous to the sublime. Nunes loves to sue, and the target of her most high-profile defamation complaints in recent years has been parody social media accounts. The man who over and over again tried and failed! To prevent the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship in its courtroom, battles against a fictitious cow will now run TruthSocial, a social media company claiming to stand up for just that.

Indeed, after these years of training, Nunes takes the plunge into lying on behalf of a crook to enter the crook’s world himself. It’s quite the escape route for someone whose neighborhood looks a lot less friendly on the next round of recutting, especially after almost losing their seat in a series of tight races.

And rightly so, in doing so, he may have violated a law that requires members of Congress to publicly declare any job negotiations that take place while he is in office. And, understandably, that move was announced the same day that one of the companies involved in the new Trumps company announced that it was under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

I don’t expect much from this movement that will benefit Nunes. App stores are littered with envelopes from social media companies promising full freedom of expression and finding themselves buried in an avalanche of racist abuse and betrayed users fleeing after moderators were installed. Likewise, Trump wreaked havoc on any business he founded that required anything other than the use of his own name.

No, if the story tells us anything, Nunes won’t be savoring her time as the officially named patsy. When TruthSocial inevitably collapses, it will be Nunes who Trump blames for any failure. It is Nunes who will be most responsible for the daily use and abuse of the app in the event of a future indictment. And his Nunes who I very much doubt will reap the kind of pay he probably imagined by taking the job.

Really, Devin Nunes hit his final form and it’s all downhill from here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/devin-nunes-officially-working-trump-makes-too-much-sense-n1285520 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos