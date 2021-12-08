Mark Meadows says Trump was disheartened after Texas Supreme Court ruling





Mark Meadows said Trump was “disheartened” when the Supreme Court dismissed the Texas election lawsuit. The suit was a cheeky and questionable offer from Texas to kick Trump’s 2020 election. “Can you believe that? Trump said after the court quashed the lawsuit, according to Meadows’ brief. Loading Something is loading.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows wrote in his new memoir, “The Chief’s Chief,” that he had never seen Donald Trump look as “discouraged” as he did. was when the Supreme Court rejected a long-term offer from Texas to overturn the 2020 election results.

The Texas lawsuit argued that Joe Biden’s victories in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia should be dismissed over unsubstantiated allegations of widespread voter fraud. The lawsuit said that as a result, Republican-led legislatures in all four states should be allowed to select a list of pro-Trump voters to give Trump a victory. The case was supported by 18 Republican attorneys general, as well as a majority of Republicans in the House.

In a brief order issued on December 11, 2020, the High Court said it would not hear the lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton due to a lack of standing. “Texas has failed to demonstrate a judicially recognizable interest in the way another state conducts its elections,” the court said in a one-page decision.

But Meadows distorted opinion in his memoir, incorrectly claiming that the court ruled that Trump himself, as opposed to Texas, “did not have standing to challenge an election that he was running in an election that had been unjustly decided against him “.

“If he wasn’t standing, I wondered who had it?” Meadows wrote. He went on to say that “to this day, I don’t think I’ve ever seen President Trump as downcast as he was when I walked into the Oval Office in late December.”

“With my head bowed, I informed him that the Supreme Court would not hear challenges to the election results,” the book said.

Meadows wrote that Trump didn’t say anything for a moment. After a few seconds he rolled his eyes, crossed his arms and said, “Can you believe it?”

“No sir,” Meadows said, according to his memoir. “No I can not.”

But he added that reflecting on the present moment, “considering what had happened over the past four years, it was sadly believable.”

Trump has made a lot of noise about the Texas case ahead of the Supreme Court decision.

“We will INTERVENE in the Texas case (as well as many other states). This is the most important. Our country needs a victory!” he tweeted shortly before the court issued its opinion.

Texas’ demand was immediately decried by constitutionality scholars as an unprecedented and legally dubious demand on judges to overturn a democratic result in free and fair elections.

As Insider reported, despite allegations of electoral malfeasance and election fraud by Trump and Republicans, the 2020 race was the safest and most secure in U.S. history.

Meadows in his book lamented that Camp Trump’s election fraud allegations were dismissed by courts across the country, including the Supreme Court, which has a Conservative 6-3 majority and three Trump-appointed judges.

“For the most part, the cases were dismissed because the judges believed that states lacked standing to sue,” Meadows said, referring to the long-standing legal principle that a party bringing an action to court justice or defense must demonstrate that he has been wronged by the law or the actions which are contested.

He went on to say, wrongly, that “the facts of fraud have not been examined by judges and courts”.

As the Washington Post noted, the campaign lawsuits brought by Trump and his GOP allies were based on smaller complaints and isolated cases, as opposed to the widespread fraud that the president said had stymied the election. In almost all of the cases, judges have determined that “Republicans have not provided any evidence to support their claims, merely speculation, rumors or hearsay,” The Post said.

Several lawyers who conducted these cases have since been sanctioned by the courts. In August, a federal judge imposed penalties on Trump-aligned lawyers, including Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, for spouting absurd conspiracy theories in prosecutions brought “in bad faith and for improper purpose.”

And Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor who was perhaps the most prominent face of Trump’s Election Crusade, was suspended from practicing law in New York and Washington, DC, after a The New York Supreme Court’s appeal division found “undisputed evidence” that Giuliani “communicated clearly false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the general public” about election results.

