France arrests suspected member of Khashoggi’s criminal squad





Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated on October 2, 2018 at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by a team of agents sent from Saudi Arabia – Copyright AFP / File ORLANDO SIERRA Wafaa ESSALHI French police arrested a suspected member of the team that murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 outside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul at the main airport in Paris on Tuesday, sources said. Khalid Alotaibi, 33, was arrested by border police on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by Turkey just before boarding a flight to Riyadh from Charles de Gaulle airport, judicial sources said and airport. He is due to appear before the prosecution on Wednesday. A Turkish court in 2020 began trying in absentia 20 suspects for Khashoggi’s murder, including two former collaborators of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Turkish prosecutors then charged six other Saudi suspects with the murder later in the year, but no Saudi official has ever been brought to justice in Turkey for the murder. In September 2020, a Saudi court overturned five death sentences handed down after a closed-door trial in Saudi Arabia, sentencing them to 20 years in prison instead. Khashoggi – a prominent Saudi Arabian who lived in exile in the United States and wrote for the Washington Post – entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018 to file documents to marry his Turkish fiancee. According to US and Turkish officials, a standby Saudi squad strangled him and dismembered his body, which was never found. The gruesome murder sparked international outrage that continues to reverberate, with Western intelligence agencies accusing Prince Mohammed bin Salman of authorizing the murder. – Not forgotten ‘- Alotaibi’s arrest on Tuesday comes just days after French President Emmanuel Macron defended his decision to include Saudi Arabia on a tour of the Gulf states, saying the visit did not mean he had “forgotten “the Khashoggi case. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the order to assassinate Khashoggi came “from the highest levels” of the Saudi government and that the case had caused tensions between Ankara and Riyadh. But Erdogan has never directly blamed Prince Mohammed and there have been signs of a thaw between Turkey and Saudi Arabia in recent months, with the Turkish Foreign Minister visiting Riyadh earlier this year in the aim to restore relationships. Importantly, there were also signs after many years of tension following the failed 2016 coup attempt of a thaw between Turkey and Saudi Arabia’s main ally, the UAE Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed visited Turkey last month. On the third anniversary of the murder, Khashoggi’s widow Hatice Cengiz, who was waiting outside the consulate during the murder, accused the United States of failing to hold Saudi Arabia to account.

