On the lynching of Sri Lankan men, all of Pakistan reacted and moved on

No one is responsible for the lynching of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot on Friday. Absolutely no one. This is the lesson we may as well internalize once we are done being shocked and outraged.

Not that it will take too long. We are a resilient nation, as we love to say. There were lynchings before we remembered Mashal Khan and the two brothers in Sialkot and we survived these with our grace and dignity intact, thank you very much. However, the experience of official mechanisms in dealing with shocking incidents will once again hold it in good stead. SOP files detailing a response have already been dusted off the shelves and are being followed in letter and spirit.

Premiers tweet in shock. To verify. The chief ministers expressed their sadness and ordered the investigation. To verify. The Inspector General of Police swears to arrest the culprits. To verify. The arrival of DCs / DPOs at the scene is recorded in a timely manner. To verify. Cabinet ministers random wishes / outrages / condolences. To verify. Official reminder maulana / ulema / cleric this is not what our religion teaches us. To verify. The usual suspects deny their involvement. To verify. And check, check, check,

This is followed by the informal reaction. Celebrity tweets of sadness / what-have-we-become-lamentation / tsk tsk-ing. To verify. Random statements from politicians holding government / state / society responsible for the incident. To verify. The usual suspects point the finger at the establishment to pamper hate-mongers. To verify. The rights blame the lefts, middle wingers and non-wingers for equating lynching with beliefs and institutions instead of looking within. To verify. Talk shows, columns (including this one) seminars, webinars, high-speed noise-triggering Twitter spaces are nothing more than a catharsis whose time is long gone. To verify. And check, check, check,

Finally, the post-event file is pulled from the drawer and the SOPs implemented like clockwork. Those arrested must be produced before cameras and courts. To verify. Statement by PM / CM / IGP / Ministers affirming that no one will be spared. To verify. PM / CM / Minister media lament the state of affairs over the decades and how it will take time for them to point things in the right direction. To verify. PM / CM / ministers announces indemnities for heirs. To verify. Speeches in the National Assembly and the Senate on random points of order that lead nowhere. To verify. Local government officials transferred / OSD-ed / reprimanded. To verify. General calls for tolerance / interfaith harmony / review of hate literature. To verify. Candlelight vigil / walk / run / moment of silence. To verify. And check, check, check.

Then, just like that, it’s over. And There you go. And dusted off. Because, you see, no one is really responsible. Or everyone is. And when everyone is, no one really is.

Not the prime minister. Because after all, you can’t expect him to personally ensure that the lynchings don’t happen. He has bigger things on his plate / more fish to fry / important issues to deal with / take care of the big picture. Etc. Etc. Etc.

Not the chief minister. That’s why he has a police force. And a force of the Pakistani administrative service. And all the other forces / departments / organizations / staff / MPs / MPAs / large locals who are supposed to monitor the situation on the ground and prevent such tragedies from happening. Etc. Etc. Etc.

Not the IGP. Because you know, why else does he have his SSP / SP / ASP / DSP / SHO / ASI in the field? Precisely. Sitting far away in the provincial capital, he can’t really stop the crowds from lynching people now, can he? What he can do is order an investigation / scold subordinates / transfer / reprimand / demote / suspend. And he does it in the most responsible way possible. So why point the finger at him? Etc. Etc. Etc.

Not the cabinet / ruling party / government. Because you see, they’ve only been in power for three years so you really can’t expect them to stop the lynchings which are, according to logic, a byproduct of the hatred sown in the ground. over the decades. So the cabinet / ruling party / government will do what it can: condemn / lament / lament / blame / politicize / turn / move on. After all, they cannot be held responsible for everything that happens in Pakistan because, as we all know, they have only been in power for three years. Etc. Etc. Etc.

Not the establishment. Never. What do they have to do with the lynching? Here they are in their barracks, going about their business far away from problems that have little to do with their mandate as border guards. Former responsible dictators? Maybe but that was a long time ago. Feed extremist groups and their ideologies? It was in the past and the past is, as they say, another country. So they have no skin in the game. Etc. Etc. Etc.

Usual suspects / peddlers of extremist ideologies / madrassahs. Still wrong. Because they teach tolerance / love / peace / righteousness. Their job is to educate society why such lynchings are against all teachings. They will be the strongest to condemn and will remind everyone over and over again that they do, and always have been, part of the solution, not the problem. And what choice do we have? Of course, to believe them. Don’t blame them. Etc. Etc. Etc.

And so we come full circle. A bit of theoretical / rhetorical / oratory blame for everyone so that there is no real blame for anyone. We are who we are and someone else at another time for a different reason in a particular situation in a particular context will try to find an answer to the lynchings / intolerance / hate / fanaticism conundrum. A time will come for it to happen, but the time is not now and this place is not this.

For this place, there are definite ways of doing things. These things are included in checklists and indeed will never fear that they will be done tomorrow / next day / next week / next month. And while they are in the making, the state / government / ruling party / other parties / religious organizations / civil society / we will all claim to have learned our lessons after ravaging our sensibilities again. , and that it was indeed the last incident of lynching / mass murder / shocking violence / barbarism. It will make us feel a little less bad / a little better / a little less guilty.

And so will end the story which begins by asking us Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the most beautiful of us all. We are lying. The mirror does not.

The writer is the resident editor of Dawns in Islamabad.

The article first appeared on Dawn's website.

