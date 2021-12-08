Volcanic eruption toll stands at 34 in Indonesia







CURAH KOBOKAN, INDONESIA (AFP) – The death toll from Indonesia’s Mount Semeru volcano eruption rose to 34 yesterday, the national disaster agency said, as aid was rushed to the affected region . The mountain on the island of Java had come alive on Saturday, ejecting volcanic ash high into the sky and raining hot mud on villages as thousands of panicked people fled their homes. The disaster engulfed entire homes and vehicles, blanketing villages like Curah Kobokan in gray ashes and leaving residents terrified to return home. “I’m traumatized, I asked my relatives if they were brave enough to go back to Curah Kobokan and they all said no, they preferred to sleep under a tree,” said Marzuki Suganda, 30 who works in a mine. sand in the area. . When the rash happened, I really thought I was going to die here. Rescuers have been battling dangerous conditions since the deadly weekend eruption, searching for survivors and bodies among volcanic debris, destroyed buildings and destroyed vehicles. Search teams deployed dogs yesterday to help with the operation. The latest update from the field … (is) 34 people are dead, 17 are missing, disaster agency spokesman Abdul Muhari told AFP. Nearly 3,700 people were evacuated from the affected area, he added. Mount Semeru has remained active since Saturday, keeping rescuers and area residents on the lookout. There were three small eruptions yesterday, each spitting ash about a mile into the sky, authorities said. The rescuers’ task was made more difficult by the instability of the volcanic debris. What we are afraid of is that the ground will be cold on the outside but still warm on the inside, said police officer Imam Mukson Rido. If it’s hot inside, we have to go. Authorities have advised residents not to travel within three miles of Semerus Crater, as the air nearby is heavily polluted and could affect vulnerable groups. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said during a trip to the region yesterday that the government would consider relocating homes due to the threat posed by the volcano. Hopefully once things calm down we can both start repairing infrastructure and consider the possibility of moving from areas that we think are dangerous, he told Indonesian station Metro. TV. Earlier I received a report (that) there are about 2,000 houses that need to be moved. Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the meeting of the continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity, and the country has nearly 130 active volcanoes.

