How Donald Trump could help Stacey Abrams win Georgia





The last time Donald Trump screwed things up for the Republican Party in Georgia less than a year ago, it cost his party control of the US Senate and the country billions of dollars (so far). Guess who’s back to offer more aid to Republicans in Georgia?

In case you missed it, Trump (who also managed to lose Georgia’s electoral votes in the presidential election to a Democrat for the first time since 1992) is backing former US Senator David Perdue in a primary offer against Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who angered Trump by not helping him overturn the 2020 election results. Trump wants revenge, but a lot of Republicans just want to move forward .

I would hate to see two good men go head to head, Eric Tanenblatt, who served as chief of staff to former Governor Sonny Perdue, Mike Warren told CNN in November. After watching the Republican Party become the dominant party in Georgia, it puzzles me [that] we would see a sitting Republican governor challenged by another Republican.

My hope is that [Perdue] won’t run, Georgia Rep. Buddy Carter, a Trump supporter, told Warren at the time. My hope is that well only have one candidate that we can unite behind.

Guess what? Party unification is not high on Trump’s priority list. And preventing Stacey Abrams from becoming governor is a distant third at best (just behind taking revenge on her enemies and paving the way for her own 2024 election).

Trump picks up where he left off in Georgia, doing and saying the same kinds of things that cost Republicans not one, but two absolutely crucial seats in the US Senate in January.

As you may recall, Trumps is talking about his rigged election that convinced some Republicans to just stay home during the January 2021 state runoff contests that would determine which party controlled the U.S. Senate.

Trump then conceded this to David Drucker, telling him they didn’t want to vote because they knew we got screwed in the presidential election. Trump also told Drucker that during his rallies around the state he did not stress to voters that Georgia’s voting system was reliable because he was angry with what had happened there.

Smash-cut in December, and Trump is actively setting the stage for a similar outcome. In the wake of Perdues’ announcement, Trump released a statement saying: I can’t imagine Brian Kemp, who has so severely damaged electoral integrity in Georgia, could succeed at the polls (unless the election is rigged, of course).

Unless it is rigged?

As conservative blogger Allahpundit said, possibly the most disruptive and noxious thing Trump can do to undermine this [post-primary Republican] meeting would push the idea that if Kemp wins, he must have cheated to do so. It delegitimizes Kemps’ victory in the eyes of some Trumpers and convinces others that the Georgia election is too tainted to warrant their involvement. They will protest by staying at home during the general election. Result: Abrams wins.

It wasn’t a flippant, off-the-cuff remark Trump once said. As recently as last week, Trump said base MAGA simply would not vote for [Kemp] after what he did with regard to the integrity of the elections and two horribly organized elections, for the president and then two seats in the Senate.

In September, Trump told Georgians that Abrams may well be better than Kemp as governor.

Under normal circumstances, an incumbent Republican governor like Kemp would navigate to another nomination, thus avoiding a deadly and divisive conflict ahead of a general election rematch with Abrams (who, much like Trump, refused to acknowledge the validity of his own loss. near in 2018.)

In that scenario, Abrams’ candidacy would likely end up in the same chimerical league as Beto ORourkes. In other words, it would drain national funds and gain attention without winning a race against a reasonably popular incumbent in a state that still favors Republicans.

But Trump in the mix radically changes this dynamic. Keep in mind that if Abrams wins the governorship in Georgia, she instantly becomes a prominent presidential candidate.

Republican infighting is the best way to help this result, and this gubernatorial primary is already shaping up to be a heavy fight, pitting two Republicans elected statewide. Neither side looks likely to back down, and both sides appear to be well funded (Kemp beat Perdue to the fist, running an ad last month that touted his work in preventing the radical left from funding the police). And Perdue and Kemp (via her spokesperson) are already trading blows. One thing seems certain. Whoever wins this brawl will already bleed by the time they face Abrams.

If you’re a Republican who cares about issues (not Trump’s hurt ego) the real shame is all of this is pretty much pointless. Truth be told, Perdues’ rationale for Kemp’s primary seems to be entirely concocted. I’m running for governor to make sure Stacey Abrams is never governor of Georgia, Perdue said as he launched his campaign that could elect Stacey Abrams against the guy who just beat Stacey Abrams. To beat it, we just need to be united, Perdue continued, while announcing a guaranteed offer to ensure that Republicans in Georgia are not, in fact, united.

Kemp cost us two Senate seats, said the guy who literally lost a Senate seat to a Democrat in Georgia, with the help of Trump who also managed to lose Georgia himself.

Whichever way you look at it, this race is shaping up to be a hot mess. And I’m just scratching the surface.

Keep in mind that MAGA fan Vernon Jones, an African American and former representative of a Democratic state, is also running for governor as a Republican, and he’s already calling Kemp and Perdue two peas in a pod. !

And keep in mind that this is happening at the same time as former NFL star and problematic politician Herschel Walker is the leading Republican in the campaign to reclaim the Georgia US Senate seat that Republican Kelly Loeffler lost most. early this year.

As if that weren’t enough, Trump (in what many fear is an effort to purge and replace anyone who blocked his attempt to overturn the 2020 election) also supports a main challenge for the outgoing Georgia Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, the man whose sin alone refused to find 11,780 votes for Trump.

It is a lot to manage for one state. It’s like Trump wants to go nuclear in 2024 and is testing it now. Guess that makes Georgia Los Alamos.

If Trump blows up the Republican Party of States in the process, it will be worth it, at least for him.

Don’t worry, Donald. They will still love you tomorrow, no matter what.

