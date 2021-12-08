Politics
China’s Global Hybrid War by Brahma Chellaney
Through psychological warfare, propaganda, and a cynical abuse of the law, China advances its revisionist territorial ambitions without having to shoot. Global democracies need to be aware of the increasingly aggressive Hybrid War being waged by President Xi Jinping.
NEW DELHI As the world’s largest, strongest and oldest dictatorship, contemporary China lacks the rule of law. However, he increasingly uses his parliament stamps adopt national legislation affirming land claims and rights under international law. In fact, China has become very adept at leading law abuse and abuse of the law for political and strategic ends.
Under commander in chief Xi Jinpings intimidating leadership, the law has become an essential part of China’s broader approach to asymmetry or hybrid war. Blurring the line between war and peace is part of the regime’s official strategy as a Three wars (san zhong zhanfa) doctrine. Just as the pen can be mightier than the sword, so can the law, psychological warfare, and public opinion warfare.
Through these methods, Xi pushes expansionism forward without striking a blow. Already, China’s bullet-free assault is a game-changer in Asia. Waging the Three Wars in conjunction with military operations enabled China to achieve significant territorial gains.
In this broader strategy, lawfare aims to rewrite the rules to animate historical fantasies and legitimize illegal actions retroactively. For example, China recently adopted a Law on land borders to support his territorial revisionism in the Himalayas. And to further its expansionism in the South and East China Seas, it adopted the Coast Guard Act and the Maritime Traffic Safety Act earlier this year.
The new laws, allowing the use of force in contentious areas, were established amid mounting tensions with neighboring countries. Land border law comes amid military standoff in the Himalayas, where more than 100,000 Chinese and Indian soldiers have been locked up dead ends for almost 20 months after say again Chinese incursions into Indian territory.
The Coast Guard Law, by treating the disputed waters as Chinese waters, not only violates the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea; it could also trigger an armed conflict with Japan or the United States. The land border law also threatens to start a war with India in signage China intends to unilaterally determine the borders. It’s even extends to cross-border rivers of Tibetan origin, where China proclaims the right to divert as much shared water as it wishes.
These recent laws follow the success of the Three Wars strategy in redrawing the map of the South China Sea despite an international arbitral tribunal decision rejecting Chinese land claims there, then swallowing Hong Kong, which had long thrived under democratic institutions as a major global financial center.
In the South China Sea, through which about a third From the passes of global maritime trade, the Xis regime has stepped up laws to consolidate Chinese control, turning its artificial historical claims into reality. Last year, as other requesting countries battled the COVID-19 pandemic, the Xis government created two new administrative districts to strengthen its claims to Spratly and Paracel Islands and other land features. And in addition challenge under international law, China has given names in Mandarin to 80 islands, reefs, seamounts, shoals and ridges, of which 55 are fully submerged.
The Hong Kong National Security Act, enacted in mid-2020, is an equally aggressive piece of legislation. Xi used the law to crush Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement and overturn guarantees enshrined in the UN treaty with the UK. The treaty commits China to preserving the basic rights, freedoms and political self-determination of Hong Kong citizens for at least 50 years after regaining sovereignty over the territory.
The success of strategies to undo Hong Kong’s autonomy raises the question of whether China will now adopt legislation targeting Taiwan or even invoke sound 2005 Anti-secession law, who underlined his determination to place island democracy under the domination of the continent. As China steps up its psychological and information warfare, there is a real danger that it could act against Taiwan after the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.
Xis’ expansionism did not saving even little Bhutan, with a population of just 784,000. Driving hard on a 1998 bilateral treaty which required China not to resort to unilateral action to change the border status quo, the regime built militarized villages in the northern and western border regions of Bhutan.
As these examples show, domestic law increasingly provides China with a pretext to flout binding international law, including bilateral and multilateral treaties to which it is a party. With over a million detainees, the Muslim gulag of Xis in Xinjiang made fun of 1948 Genocide convention, which China joined in 1983 (with the rider that it does not consider itself bound by Article IX, a clause allowing any party to a dispute to refer the matter to the International Court of Justice). And because effective control is the watchword for a strong land claim under international law, Xi is using new legislation to underpin Chinese administration in disputed areas, including with newly settled residents.
Establishing such facts on the ground is an integral part of Xis’ territorial expansion. This is why China has made efforts to create artificial islands and administrative districts in the South China Sea, and to continue a wave of construction of militarized villages in the border regions of the Himalayas that India, Bhutan and Nepal consider themselves to be within their own national borders.
Despite these encroachments, very little international attention has been paid to the Xis Law or the broader Hybrid War. The focus on strengthening China’s military masks the country’s quietly expanding its sea and land borders without firing a shot. Given Xis’ overarching goal of achieving world primacy for China under his leadership, global democracies must devise a concerted strategy to counter his three wars.
