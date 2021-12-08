Boris Johnson: Downing Street Christmas party shines the spotlight on Prime Minister





Boris Johnson is expected to face questions as to whether he was telling the truth about an alleged anti-lockdown Christmas party in No.10 after leaked footage showed his assistants were joking about a festive rally .

The Conservative Party leader will be in the spotlight during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, his counterpart likely to grill Mr Johnson for a second week in a row on what happened in Downing Street on December 18 last year .

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said leaked video of senior officials laughing at a ‘cheese and wine’ evening indicated the PM was ‘not being honest’ about claims of a festive meeting , some reports claiming it included alcohol and “Secret Santa” gifts. Mr Johnson could even face uncomfortable questions from his own backbenchers, with veteran Tory Sir Roger Gale saying the situation bore “all the hallmarks of another ‘Barnard Castle” moment – a reference to the former prime minister’s aide driving 260 miles during a strict lockdown conditions last year. “No 10 clearly has some serious questions to answer. Fast, ”the MP for North Thanet tweeted. In footage obtained by ITV News, Prime Minister’s press secretary Allegra Stratton and Councilor Ed Oldfield, along with other aides, were caught on camera joking about a ‘fictitious’ party in Downing Street in December 2020 . READ MORE: Leaked video shows staff at Number 10 joking about the Christmas lockdown party Ms Stratton is seen answering questions during a mock press conference on December 22 about a party the previous Friday – the date of the alleged Covid-breaking rally that dozens of colleagues are said to have attended at the time that indoor social mixing was banned in London under level 3 restrictions. Party 10 has all the characteristics of another “Château Barnard” moment. No.10 clearly has some serious questions to answer. Fast. – Sir Roger Gale, MP (@SirRogerGale) December 7, 2021 Mr Oldfield can be heard asking Mrs Stratton: “I just saw reports on Twitter that there was a Christmas party in Downing Street on Friday night, do you recognize those reports?” Mrs. Stratton replied “I have come home” before she wondered what the correct answer should be. During the rehearsal, filmed as part of a later abandoned plan for Mrs. Stratton to conduct television news briefs, an assistant is heard saying, “It wasn’t a party, it was cheese and some wine.” “Are the cheese and the wine okay?” It was a business meeting, ”replied Stratton, laughing out loud in the room. Full video here: https://t.co/93k6I17XD7 – Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) December 7, 2021 Ms Stratton then noted “this is on tape,” adding, “This fictitious party was a business meeting… and it was not socially distanced.” Metropolitan Police have confirmed officers are reviewing the leaked video for “suspected violations” of coronavirus regulations. Responding to the ITV report, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “There was no Christmas party. Covid rules were followed at all times. ” Ministers have yet to explain how the alleged bash complied with the rules in force at the time, despite pressure since a first report in the Daily Mirror. The newspaper said two events took place at No 10 in the run-up to the holiday season last year, including Mr Johnson delivering a speech during a departure during the November lockdown. Downing Street insists Covid rules were followed by staff until last Christmas

The other was said to have been a staff party in December where board games were played, food and drinks were served and festivities continued past midnight. At the time, Level 3 rules explicitly prohibited lunches and Christmas parties at work where it is “a primarily social activity and not otherwise permitted”. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer called on the Prime Minister to “be frank and apologize” for the alleged party. READ MORE: Cummings warns of covering up Downing Street Christmas party allegations “People across the country followed the rules even when it meant being separated from their families, locked up and – tragically for many – unable to say goodbye to loved ones,” he said. “They were entitled to expect the government to do the same. To lie and laugh at these lies is shameful. It comes as the Department of Education (DfE) has admitted hosting a staff social gathering ahead of Christmas in violation of coronavirus social distancing rules. Across the country, people were following the rules, even when it meant being separated from loved ones. They were entitled to expect the government to do the same. To lie and laugh at these lies is shameful. We have a Prime Minister who is socially remote from the truth. https://t.co/h6t0mzHBRF – Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) December 7, 2021 The Mirror reported that former Education Secretary Gavin Williamson threw a party and gave a short speech at the event, which took place on December 10 when London was at level 2, which prohibited social mixing between households. A spokesperson for the DfE said: “While this is work-related, looking back we accept that it would have been better not to meet in this way at this time.” The controversy surrounding the government’s alleged behavior during the lockdown comes as the coronavirus vaccine booster reservation system opened to people aged 40 and older on Wednesday as ministers seek to combat the sweep of Omicron across the UK with other hits. Official figures have shown that 101 more cases of the Omicron variant have been reported across the UK – including the first cases detected in Northern Ireland – the total now reaching 437. Wednesday also marks exactly one year since the first coronavirus vaccine was given in the UK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/19769175.boris-johnson-downing-street-christmas-party-brings-spotlight-prime-minister/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

