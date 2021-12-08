Qatar, Turkey extend currency swap deal





DOHA – Qatar and Turkey have announced that they have agreed to extend a currency swap deal between their central banks as the Ankara pound has plunged, fueling an economic crisis. According to a joint statement, the two parties “welcomed the signing of the agreement on the extension and modification of the exchange agreement between the Turkish lira and the Qatari riyal” between their central banks. The announcement came during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Doha, where he met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and discussed strengthening cooperation in various fields, including the economy. The 2018 deal was first extended in May 2020, with the overall limit rising from $ 5 billion equivalent to the Turkish lira and Qatari riyal to $ 15 billion. READ: Turkey’s Inflation Rate Rises Amid Currency Crisis Turkey’s annual inflation rate jumped to above 20 percent last week – its highest in three years. The 84 million euro nation has seen the pound collapse and consumer prices soar, with the pound losing more than 45% of its value against the dollar since the start of the year. Turkey’s currency crisis is now more acute than the one it experienced during a diplomatic standoff with then-US President Donald Trump in 2018. Turkey and Qatar, a close ally of the United States, have recently become economic and political partners. Erdogan’s government notably supported Doha in a boycott of Saudi Arabia-led Qatar from 2017 over allegations that it supported radical Islamists and was too close to its Iranian rival, allegations that Doha denied.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.enca.com/business/qatar-and-turkey-extend-currency-swap-deal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos