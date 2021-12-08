Hillary Clinton was right about the “deplorable” and the ending of Roe v. Wade





During her 2016 presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton warned us that Donald Trump and his “basket of deplorable” posed a threat to American democracy. She was not a prophet. It was simply offering a reasonable analysis based on the available evidence, and it paid a huge political price for daring to speak this truth in public.

Two things can be true at the same time. Russian interference may have played a role in Donald Trump’s unlikely election victory in 2016. But it is also true that Clinton’s truthful but politically reckless commentary on the “deplorable” helped reignite momentum with the help from an enthusiastic and submissive mainstream news outlet in Trump’s leadership.

Clinton’s description was actually about a lot more than the unsavory people who flocked to the Trump banner. It was also a warning against the regressive politics and anti-social values ​​that Trump supporters represented (and still do), including cruelty, racism and white supremacy, sexism and misogyny, collective narcissism, l anti-intellectualism, an infatuation with violence, proud ignorance and support for fascism and authoritarianism.

Whatever you think of her as a person and a public figure, Clinton clearly saw that Trumpism would be a disaster for American democracy and the world, pushing the United States to the brink of total fascism, including an attempted coup. of state. Clinton’s campaign strategy against Trump had many obvious flaws, but his diagnosis of Trump and his movement was extremely correct.

One thing Hillary Clinton clearly saw, even if she didn’t put it that way, was that Trump’s authoritarian policies would involve a campaign to limit human freedom, in accordance with the needs and goals of the Trump movement. More specifically, to limit and control the bodily autonomy of those groups and individuals considered to be other, enemies or otherwise subordinate to the dominant group.

Such an exercise of power is central and fundamental to American fascism in its various forms, as the history of slavery and Jim Crow should make clear. In America now, the fascist movement longs for the subordination, control and domination of the bodies of women and girls to the sexual, emotional, financial, physical and psychological needs of men, especially, of course, conservative white men. Christians ”. Restricting women’s reproductive rights and freedoms, in particular by attempting to force women to conceive and have children, are recurring features of fascist and authoritarian political projects and societies.

Hillary Clinton also cautioned us about this, as Colbert King noted several months ago in the Washington Post:

My heart hurts too because five years ago Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton warned the country that that day could come.

While celebrating the June 27, 2016 Supreme Court ruling rejecting two restrictive provisions of a Texas House bill regulating abortion, Clinton warned in a campaign statement that the fight for the right to access health care and for women to make their own decisions about their bodies and their futures was “far from over.”

She said foresight: “The fact that our next president can appoint up to three or four judges over the next four years” is a stark reminder “that we cannot take decisions like today’s for granted.” hui ”.

Clinton left no room for speculation. “Just consider Donald Trump, the alleged Republican nominee. The man who could be president has said there should be some form of ‘punishment’ for women seeking abortions. He has pledged to appoint judges Supreme Court who would overthrow Roe v. Wade. And last year he said he would shut down government rather than fund Planned Parenthood. “

And Clinton made it clear about the consequences. “If we send Trump to the White House and a Republican majority in Congress, he could achieve some or all of these things. And that’s why this election is so important.”

“The outcome of the November competitions,” she said, “is going to be a deciding factor in whether our elected officials and our courts defend or attack a woman’s right to health care for generations to come.”

Transforming a democracy into a fascist and authoritarian state is generally a process and not a singular spontaneous event. In the United States during this decade, it took the form of one of our two institutional political parties becoming increasingly and openly hostile to the very idea of ​​multiracial and pluralist democracy.

Specifically, the Trump-controlled Republican Party and the larger neo-fascist movement it represents is a symptom of deeper societal problems, rather than their cause. This moment must also be understood as the result of long-term planning by the right-wing elites.

Once again, Hillary Clinton was oddly prescient. In a 1998 interview with NBC’s “Today”, she warned of the “vast right-wing plot” that sought to destroy her husband’s presidency. Less noticed at the time, she also spoke broader truths about American society and the forces working to undermine its most basic rights and freedoms.

In 2016, Clinton revisited that warning at a televised town hall in New Hampshire. Here’s how CBS News reported this event:

“At this point it’s probably not correct to say that this is a conspiracy because it is out in the open,” Clinton said. “There’s no question who the players are, what they’re trying to accomplish.… It’s real, and we’re going to beat it.” … [R]Referring to GOP financiers like Charles and David Koch, Clinton said the right wing is now “even better funded”.

“They brought in new multi-billionaires,” she said. “They want to control our country. They want to rig the economy so they can get richer and richer.

“They save their conscience by giving money to philanthropy,” Clinton continued, “but make no mistake, they want to destroy unions, they want to tackle any economic interests that they don’t believe they can. control.”

The Supreme Court is now signaling, in bright lights, that it intends to follow through on the decades-long plan of the Republican Party, its Christian fascist elements and other “conservatives of the movement” to overturn the historic decision Roe v. Wade and otherwise severely restrict women’s reproductive rights and freedoms. The removal of women’s bodily autonomy to this extent is another step in the Republican-Fascist assault on the human and civil rights of all Americans.

In a new essay, author and talk show host Thom Hartmann warns that this is “just the first in a series of ideas Republicans have to regulate female behavior and turn back the clock. until the early 1960s, when women could not get a credit card without permission from their father or husband, had no legal right to birth control in some states, and faced discrimination fully legal in housing, education and employment. ” He keeps on:

In the 1960s, employers could fire women because they became pregnant, women had no right to a harassment-free workplace, had to pay extra fees for health insurance, and could be legally raped by their workers. husbands, among other outrages.

And that’s just the beginning. Today, the court is hearing a Maine case that could require states to pay the tuition fees of all students attending religious schools, using taxpayer money that normally funds public schools. This would include forcing states to pay for religious schools that openly discriminate against LGBTQ + students and staff, and teaching children that being gay is a sin.

Once Republicans are done with birth control, they will come for same-sex marriage and ultimately for broader civil rights laws, including, as in Hungary (their new model), putting end to rights of assembly, freedom of expression and due process.

And if you think that’s an exaggerated concern, consider: Just a few months ago Ron DeSantis enacted a bill that grants immunity to drivers who ram their cars into protesters, if those protesters are in. a public street. They are already attacking our right of public assembly.

Winter is coming: next stop, Gilead.

Last week, Hillary Clinton spoke to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow about the crisis of democracy in the United States and Republican threats to human and civil rights. now: “[T]here is a plot against the country by people who really want to turn back the clock. They believe that the progress we’ve made on all kinds of civil and human rights, the cultural changes that have taken place, are so deeply threatening that they want to stage a coup. “

The crisis of democracy in America comes at a savage and dangerous time, where new, unpredictable and horrific realities are being born and hope is dwindling. The choice between democracy and fascism may have narrowed to such an extent that the real choice right now is more about the gravity of the emerging American fascist regime and the possibilities for effective resistance that will remain. It might sound hyperbolic, but things quickly get so dire.

Defending American democracy in the time that remains requires putting aside factional differences within the Democratic Party and more generally within the political “left” and “center” and uniting around the common goal. to defeat the republican-fascist movement. The “Hillary Disturbance Syndrome,” in the form of the extreme hostility and rage that some leftists and progressives still feel towards Clinton, is just a distraction.

Hillary Clinton tried to warn the American people of what would happen if Trump and his regime took power, she turned out to be right. She continues to warn the United States and the world against the all too real “vast right-wing conspiracy” that continues to progress, winning victory after victory in its war against human rights, human dignity, social democracy and democracy. freedom.

In various ways, Hillary Clinton’s unexpected “defeat” to Donald Trump in 2016 offered important insight into what was to come as America’s democracy was increasingly under siege. A lot of people saw it as fluke or an anomaly at the time, but it wasn’t. It was a sign. Love her or hate her, the fact remains that Hillary Clinton understood the danger.

