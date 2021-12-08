Boris Johnson to introduce new restrictions in England to curb the spread of Omicron

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce new restrictions in England to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, as he faces new questions about the downing Street parties this past Christmas.

Three senior Whitehall officials told the Financial Times the government has decided to implement so-called Plan B of additional restrictions, including the requirement for vaccine passports for large sites and an order to work from home.

Johnson’s decision to act reflects growing concern over the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, but government officials have also said he wants to regain the initiative after days of disastrous coverage at a Christmas party. in Downing Street last year.

One said switching to Plan B – much sooner than expected – was a ‘dead cat’ decision by Johnson to distract from the fury over a video leak of a mock conference press release showing staff laughing at the party, which violated Covid- 19 rules.

Ministers of the Covid operations committee met on Wednesday to decide on the exact measures. A government insider suggested the home work order could be implemented as early as Wednesday evening.

Downing Street did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The new restrictions could be announced at a press conference as early as Wednesday with regulations tabled in parliament on Thursday, according to government insiders.

The prospect of tighter Covid restrictions pushed the pound down 0.4% to $ 1.318, its lowest level of the year against the dollar.

The move comes as Johnson faced new pressure after his close associates were filmed laugh at a Christmas party in Downing Street – or a “business meeting” – at a mock press conference.

“It looks a lot like a dead cat,” one said, referring to a media strategy to distract from bad news.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer is set to push Johnson to explain the footage during Prime Minister’s Questions as he grapples with growing condemnation from his own backbench MPs for the violation apparent rules.

Multiple sources said a party was held at No.10 on December 18 last year, when the parties were illegal under strict coronavirus restrictions. Johnson insisted that no such party had taken place.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid withdrew from a number of nationally broadcast interviews on Wednesday morning after the video was released, released by ITV News, as No 10 wondered how to react.

Javid was due to discuss the UK’s vaccination efforts on the BBC and Sky News, as well as a number of radio stations, to mark a year since the administration of the first Covid vaccine.

Former education secretary Gavin Williamson also reportedly hosted a Christmas party in his department last December. A spokesperson for the Education Ministry confirmed that a “rally” had taken place and apologized.

“Drinks and snacks were brought in by the attendees and no outside guests or support staff were invited or present,” she said. “While this is work-related, looking back we accept that it would have been better not to meet like this at this time.”

What do we know about the Omicron variant so far?

Reports of rule violations by top government officials have raised concerns that the imposition of new coronavirus restrictions may be compromised.

Neil Ferguson, one of the country’s leading coronavirus experts, warned on Wednesday that if no further measures were introduced, the peak of the current wave of infection would occur in January. He said cases of the Omicron variant, which he said doubled “at least every three days,” could overtake the Delta variant by Christmas.

The internal video posted by ITV News came from a mock press conference in Downing Street on December 22, when Allegra Stratton, then Johnson’s press secretary, was asked if there were any Christmas parties.

“I went home,” she laughed, before telling her colleagues to “hold on”. Stratton asked the assistants in attendance, “What’s the answer?” One of them suggested: “It was not a party, it was cheese and wine”.

“This fictional party was a business meeting and it wasn’t socially distanced,” she joked.

A Downing Street official said of the video: “It’s pretty disastrous, the government and the prime minister denied it and then these footage was leaked saying otherwise.”

Metropolitan Police said they were reviewing the footage. “It is our policy not to systematically investigate retrospective violations of the Covid-19 regulations, but the images will be part of our considerations,” he said in a statement.

