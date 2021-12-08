Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock market and stock market news | Financial news

Published

23 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

Moneycontrol PRO






Moneycontrol PRO

















Live updates from the IAF Chopper crash | Army Chief General MM Naravane briefed Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on the incident of the IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, which was also carrying General CDS Bipin Rawat. The Center will likely make a statement on the tragic accident in Parliament tomorrow.

Live updates from IAF helicopter crash | 13 of 14 people aboard crashed helicopter confirmed dead: report


New Trends

Nykaa's Nirmala Sitharaman and Falguni Nayar make Forbes list of 100 Most Powerful Women



namePriceSwitch% variation
Sbi491.5514.853.12
Indiabulls Hsg250.853.951.6
ntpc127.251.901.52
Rec.136.151.601.19

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

COMMENTS

Thank you for voting