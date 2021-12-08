President Jokowi inaugurates Tebelian Sintang Airport in West Kalimantan





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Inauguration of President Joko Widodo Tébélian Airport in the neighborhood Sintang, West Kalimantan, Wednesday (8/12/2021). "Alhamdulillah, we praise and thank God, Tebelian airport has been completed and can be used," Jokowi said via the presidential secretariat's YouTube show on Wednesday. Jokowi said the construction of Tebelian Airport spent a budget of 518 billion rupees. Read also : Tebelian airport ready to replace Susilo airport in Sintang With a capacity of 75,000 passengers per year, the airport should be able to meet the needs of air transport and the increasingly congested flow of people. In this era of increasingly fierce competition between countries, Jokowi said, people have to go faster. Consequently, he wants interprovincial, interregional, inter-district connectivity to be easier and more affordable for the community, so that new economic poles develop in various regions.

Ministry of Transport Public Relations Tebelian Airport is located in Sintang Regency, in West Kalimantan. Tebelian Airport is located in Sintang Regency, in West Kalimantan. "Therefore, smooth connectivity is the key," Jokowi said. The president said that the trend of investments outside of Java is increasing this year. In fact, the figure is higher than that of the island of Java. This increase, he said, could not be separated from the government's efforts to uniformly prepare infrastructure across the country. "And we're building an infrastructure that's not just Java-centric, but Indonesia-centric," Jokowi said. Read also : Tomorrow, President Jokowi will inaugurate Tebelian Airport in West Kalimantan Jokowi believes that regions outside of Java can grow rapidly if they are supported by adequate infrastructure, connectivity and transportation. Because in doing so the production will increase, the distribution will be fluid, so that it reaches an increasingly large market. "And reduce time and costs so that logistics costs are more efficient and competitive," he said.

