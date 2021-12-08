People laugh at Trump’s new venture





Former US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks, flanked by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, during a visit to the Border Wall near Pharr, Texas on June 30, 2021 (Photo by SERGIO FLORES / AFP via Getty Images)

Is this the revenge of Four Seasons Landscaping?

It was the worn out venue in Philadelphia where Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani launched the doomed effort to block Joe Bidens’ victory in the 2020 presidential election. The Giuliani group had the intending to book the Four Seasons hotel, but someone blundered and Giuliani ended up spouting his familiar election in front of an industrial garage door covered in Trump signs. Trump’s effort to overturn the election has never been more professional than this.

Trump’s new media company, called Trump Media & Technology Group, could experience the same amateur delusions. A presentation to investors the company recently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission sparks laughter among business analysts, with laughable escapes and barely any business strategy. It feels like every public action by this company is designed to make it sound like a joke, Bloomberg analyst Matt Levine wrote on December 7.

The strangest part of TMTG’s presentation is the tech team listed on slide 21. The company has apparently already filled 30 important positions, but it only lists these team members with a first name and initial. . The chief technology officer is Josh A. Steve E. is vice president of engineering. One of the main mobile developers is BJ. Are these real people or substitutes? We may never know: As one footnote explains: Staff are subject to change.

A cast of anonymous heavyweight stars. Source: Securities and Exchange Commission

One key employee is well known: Devin Nunes, the pro-Trump California congressman who quit his job in January to become CEO of TMTG, with Trump as chairman. Nunes has no business experience other than fishing ties to a family farm. Its history on social media is uneven. Nunes’ allegiance to Trump spawned a parody Twitter account called @DevinCow, triggering legal action by Nunes, seeking to shut it down. He lost last year and started urging his followers to join Talk, a conservative version of Twitter. But Talking would rival the Trump platform, if it ever materialized.

As a Republican, Nunes faces an uphill battle for re-election in an increasingly liberal district. So joining the Trumps company now might have been better than losing in 2022. But working for Trump comes with obvious risks, as the New Yorker pointed out in a satire speculating that Trump will stiffen Nunes the way he did. with many entrepreneurs and investors in his years as a real estate developer. It may not be satire.

The Trump Company is a serious business with real money at stake. TMTG is considering merging with a specialist acquisition company, or SPAC, called Digital World Acquisition Corp., which has raised around $ 1 billion for the deal. Normally, a public company discloses who its investors are, which DWAC will have to do at some point. For now, however, these investors are anonymous. Two hedge funds that invested in DWAC before knowing about the Trump merger withdrew their money in October after the deal broke.

* Founded in 2020. Source: Securities and Exchange Commission

The TMTG-DWAC merger is already in trouble. Donald Trump met Patrick Orlando, chief executive of DWAC, in early 2021, before DWAC raised funds as SPAC and was made public in an offering in September. If they discussed the very deal that happened, it would violate the rules of the SPAC, which is not supposed to have a specific target company in mind when raising funds. The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating and may impose fines or penalties, or find no wrongdoing.

Assuming the merger goes through, it will allow DWAC investors to buy shares below the market price and then sell them immediately, essentially guaranteeing a profit. But that’s not necessarily good for the stock or the business. Investors who wish to cash out immediately and have negotiated the right to do so have no vested interest in the prospects of the business itself. Investors might even think that the real opportunity is to cash in on the initial hype, rather than longer term profitability.

TMTG’s investor presentation is vague on how the company will make money. He points out that Trumps was following on Twitter before the platform banned him in 2020 89 million followers, that’s over a third of Netflix’s entire subscriber base, as if TMTG could compete with it. Netflix right off the bat. But it’s apples and oranges. A free Twitter account for the account holder and subscribers has nothing to do with a Netflix account in which users pay a monthly fee to access a full library of content.

More questions than answers. Source: Securities and Exchange Commission

There is no shortage of other quirks. A forecast of 81 million monetizable users by 2026 is based on a Morning Consult poll rather than internal analysis. Other forecasts, for subscriptions and revenue, are represented by question markets rather than the actual numbers (albeit inflated) found in most business proposals. The key advisor whose logo appears on every page is EF Hutton. But this is not the legendary brokerage firm. It’s a reboot of a brokerage house named Kingswood Capital Markets that dates back to 2020 and recently purchased the rights to the EF Hutton name. Apparently the bet worked.

Trump thinks he’s a business icon, even though his current company is under investigation for fraud. Its business history includes 6 bankruptcies and several thousand lawsuits. Trump’s real success has come as a reality artist with a golden lifestyle, not as a builder or negotiator. His latest venture may find a way to turn Trump’s pleasant lie into steady profits, but it could also become little more than a Trump fan club entertaining strangers who occasionally peek inside. fence.

Rick Newman is the author of four books, including “Rebounders: How Winners Pivot from Setback to Success. Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman. You can also send confidential advice.

