Prime Minister “Laal Topi” tweet from official handle provokes opposition attack





Elections in Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Modi declared in Gorakhpur: “The red caps are red alerts for Uttar Pradesh”. New Delhi: Use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official Twitter account to spotlight his “Laal Topi” jibe at Samajwadi party snowballs in new controversy with parties like Aam Aadmi (AAP) and Trinamool Congress signaling it amid an acrimonious parliamentary session and the campaign for the upcoming state elections. Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday launched a fierce attack on Akhilesh Yadav’s party at a government event in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, referring to the “Laal Topi” or red cap worn by its leaders, and accused the party to be lenient towards terrorists. “The whole UP knows that ‘laal topi waale’ (the red caps) are only interested in the red beacons (power), not in the misery of the people. They only need power to launch scams. , to encroach, to give free rein to the mafias. The red caps want to form a government to free the terrorists from prison … The red caps are red alerts for Uttar Pradesh … a danger alarm “, a he declared. The words, spoken at an official event to launch a factory instead of an election rally, were reproduced on the Prime Minister’s official Twitter account @PMOIndia. This is not the first time that the Prime Minister’s speech has been posted on his official pseudonym, but opposition leaders say it stands out as more strident and unseemly than others. The lines between politics and office have blurred, with the prime minister using his recent government events in UP to launch direct attacks against his party’s rivals. Akhilesh Yadav delivered his response while ostensibly wearing his “Laal Topi”. “The prime minister is ruining his language. The people of Uttar Pradesh will teach them a lesson as will the people of Bengal. The prime minister is clearly panicking,” said the former chief minister. Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra tweeted: “Prime Minister’s office paid for by taxpayer money and staffed with IAS agents. How the heck can @PMOIndia be used for lal topi political tweets? The brain everyone was fried in a saffron sauce? “ The PM’s office paid for by taxpayer money and staffed with IAS officers. How the hell can he @PMOIndia manage to be used for lal topi political tweets? Has everyone’s brains been fried in a saffron sauce? Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) December 8, 2021 “The use of this kind of language in the Prime Minister’s official speech is misleading. Prime Minister Modi himself wears a kaali topi (black cap), as does his party and his cabinet,” said Sanjay Singh of the ‘AAP. “These people wearing black caps are using their black thought and black laws. I wouldn’t be surprised if they renamed Lal Qila (Red Fort) to Kaala Qila. Will they hoist the flag on August 15th in Kaala Qila? I want to ask them, “asked the AAP deputy. The line highlights the high stake for all parties in Uttar Pradesh, where elections are scheduled for early next year. The BJP, which has swept past polls, faces a daunting challenge from Akhilesh Yadav, and the two sides have staged tours and rallies across the state.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/uttar-pradesh-elections-pm-modi-news-pm-modi-in-gorakhpur-pms-laal-topi-tweet-from-official-handle-provokes-opposition-attack-2642022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos