Let it rain on the Xi Jinpings parade: Sally Barnes | Remark

The 2022 Winter Olympics will open in China next February, and for good reason critics are calling them the Genocide Olympics.

The evidence is increasing day by day that the Chinese government is an evil regime that is determined to torture and kill millions of its Uyghur citizens and various dissidents, employing all the illegal and immoral tricks of the book to achieve world domination, and holding a total disregard for human rights.

The Olympics will provide China with a world stage to celebrate and present to the world a picture far removed from the reality of the depravity and human suffering of nations.

We’ve seen this bad movie before.

Back in 1936 when Germany used the Berlin Games (aka the Nazi Olympics) as a gigantic propaganda tool to present a proudly racist, violent and predatory regime that created the gold standard for genocide in the world.

Adolf Hitler presided over the opening ceremonies in cult worship from huge crowds, swastikas outnumbered sporting badges, and pageantry and power impressed observers and confirmed the world’s worst fears. .

As in the run-up to Berlin 1936, there have been calls to boycott the Olympics as the world once again feels the storm gathering of a tyrant who will stop at nothing to win.

Today as then, there has been a great deal of tension and morality on the part of individuals and nations from across the political spectrum.

But little action.

It was only recently that the United States announced that it would be carrying out a diplomatic boycott, which means its athletes will compete but there will be no American diplomatic or political representation there.

As expected, the Chinese felt the snub deeply and immediately criticized the US announcement and warned that repercussions could be expected.

Despite considerable pressure and passionate advocacy, Canada, like so many other countries, has been cautious in the way it treats the Beijing games.

There is the legitimate fear that a total boycott will mean that the real losers would be the athletes deprived of a unique opportunity that they have trained and competed for for years.

There had been previous calls for the games to be moved to another country, but this would have involved great expense and there were no serious takers. Who wants to mingle with the powerful and vindictive masters of China?

Finally, it looks like Canada may be taking action soon. Following the United States’ decision to conduct a diplomatic boycott, Ottawa now says it will announce some sort of similar action soon.

At this late date, it seems to me that there is only one way the world can truly show its contempt for the leadership of the ruling Communist Party of China. This movement is in the hands of the athletes.

A boycott of the athletes of the traditionally spectacular Opening and Closing Ceremonies, broadcast live to an international audience of billions, would embarrass the host country and draw attention to the atrocities being perpetrated in China and beyond.

There is nothing that the Chinese leadership fear more than losing face. Isn’t that the goal of the two Michael saga?

Canada arrested Huawei senior executive Meng Wanzhou under extradition agreement we have with the United States

In swift retaliation, China jailed Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kourig and kept them in near isolation for 1,020 days.

China continues to deny any connection between Wanzhou’s detention and the two Michael’s, but it was almost laughable that once the United States made a deal freeing Wanzhou, the two Canadians would magically return home.

What kind of idiots do the Chinese take us for because of the treatment we inflict on them with children’s gloves? Don’t answer that!

Right now, Canadian media attention is focused on the uniforms that our Canadian athletes will be wearing in Beijing.

Surely it would be wiser to focus on a campaign to persuade the world’s best athletes to take a stand against genocide and show that this generation is serious about human rights and how it will improve this sad world. which she inherited.

This is an opportunity of a scale that will not be repeated for a long time.

Athletes could do what our politicians, Olympic organizers, corporate sponsors and others in power have been so reluctant to do.

It will take guts.

But to participate in the Olympics, you must have a level of courage and determination far beyond that required of politicians and those responsible for the Olympic movement.

I look forward to seeing our Canadian flag hoisted during the medal ceremonies on the podium of the Beijing Games.

I just don’t want to see him float in President Xi Jinping’s grand parade to glorify himself and his murderous government.

A boycott of the ceremony would mean that the Games can continue and that Olympians around the world will receive the opportunity and recognition they deserve.

And history will honor them for their bravery and principle long after their medals have tarnished and their records have been broken.

Sally Barnes has enjoyed a distinguished career as a writer, journalist and author. Her work has been recognized in a number of ways, including receiving a Southam Fellowship in Journalism at Massey College, University of Toronto. An avowed political follower, she has worked behind the scenes of several Ontario premiers. In addition to a number of other community contributions, Sally Barnes has served as President of the Ontario Council on the Status of Women. She is a former work colleague of publisher Dopplers, Hugh Mackenzie, and lives in Kingston, Ontario. You can find it online at sallybarnesauthor.com.

