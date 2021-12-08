Politics
Boris Johnson’s war on judges is fiction, the truth is, it’s an attack on all of us | Gina Miller
There is one thing Boris Johnson and I agree on, and that is that courts and judges should never be used to play politics in another way, as he said in his electoral manifesto and again in a 2020 speech. But what Johnson proposed on Monday with his interpretation bill that would allow the government to overturn the findings of judicial reviews with which he and his ministers disagree would render our courts openly and dangerously policies.
Judicial review allows judges to review the legality of an action taken by a public body, they are often initiated by citizens or civil society groups to hold the government to account. The cases I brought against the Johnsons and Theresa Mays governments, challenging their right to make policy without parliamentary approval, and in addition to prorogue Parliament, were cited as his excuse for asserting parliamentary sovereignty over an unelected judiciary.
This is a scandalous lie, as both cases concerned the maintenance of parliamentary sovereignty against an authoritarian executive which was frustrating and prevented our elected representatives from exercising their constitutional office in parliament.
The fact that the Supreme Court ruled in my favor in the 12 0 prorogation case and that Johnson’s advice to the Queen was illegal, null and void, allowing Parliament to reconvene, appears to fuel his vengeful war against the judges.
In the 2019 Conservative Party manifesto, the Johnsons government made it clear that it intends to conduct a broad review of the UK constitution, including ensuring that judicial review is not abused to make the policy by other means or to create unnecessary delays.
Many of us nervously awaited the report of the appointed independent review of administrative law, chaired by former justice minister Lord Faulks QC, hoping that it would be fair and support the rights of citizens to challenge the decisions of the bodies. governments, regulators and the executive.
Upon submission for review, independent bodies lined up to sing the praises of the current judicial review system. It’s very carefully calibrated so that people can’t just go to court or bring cases.
The Law Society of England and Wales said the system was works well and achieves its purpose. The Bar Council of England and Wales rejected the suggestion that there was a conflict between judicial control and the proper and effective exercise of government functions. Indeed, they described judicial review as an essential mechanism to ensure appropriate and effective government functions. Dame Vera Baird QC, the victims commissioner, said judicial oversight was a way to improve government efficiency, not undermine it.
Faulks had no choice but to conclude, in March 2021, that only modest changes were needed for judicial review. This was not what the government wanted to hear, and then Justice Secretary Robert Buckland was tasked with making recommendations more in line with the government’s wishes. Buckland also declined to recommend restricting the power of judicial review and he was sacked in favor of Dominic Raab in September.
Part of the government’s strategy in its war is to classify judicial review as being only against ministers, but much of the judicial review process is about the access of vulnerable and ordinary citizens to justice.
The process is credited with overturning the verdict of the initial accidental death inquiries at Hillsborough and ordering new inquiries. It paved the way for justice for the three women serving in the military after then-Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in February he was ignoring a recommendation that rape and others serious cases involving servicemen in the UK should be dealt with systematically by the police and prosecution.
There was also the judicial review of arms sales to Saudi Arabia, which led the appeals court to conclude in June 2019 that the government’s decision-making process for granting export licenses was irrational and therefore illegal. More recently, the government has also faced several challenges in terms of judicial review of its awarding of contracts during the Covid-19 pandemic with, no doubt, more to come.
In 2020, then Attorney General Sir Geoffrey Cox, since replaced by Suella Braverman, insisted that the government would not compromise the fundamental principle of the independence of the judiciary. He said there would be no question of weakening judicial review. But this is precisely what the anti-democratic trio Raab, Braverman and Johnson are now proposing.
Our British judges were never, as they were so mischievously called, the enemies of the people. An independent legal profession and government accountable to the people are a fundamental pillar of our democracy. Responsible politicians should isolate the judiciary from politics and executive power, not turn it into an ideological stick to stir up a populist fervor that ends up hurting our country.
