Kerala CM writes to PM Narendra Modi to request sanction for the Silver Line project





The Silver Line bullet train from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod will benefit not only the state of Kerala but also the nation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to sanction the project. . In its letter dated December 6, 2021, the CM said that the government of Kerala has already agreed to cover the full cost of acquiring the land of Rs 13,700 crore. The state government has also agreed in principle to respond to liability resulting from any default on the external debt incurred by Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (K-Rail) for the project, Vijayan said. His letter says the project was discussed in July with Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, who had expressed concern over sanctioning him due to the current financial situation of Indian railways. . In this context, Vijayan said that without the cost of acquiring the land, the internal rate of return on equity of the project was 13.55% and therefore it was viable according to the agreement between the Ministry of Railways railway and the government of Kerala. “I ask for your kind personal intervention to kindly grant sanction for this key project, which will be a milestone in Kerala’s progress,” he said in the letter. “The project will benefit not only the state of Kerala but also the nation, contributing both to the economy and the environment,” he said. The letter was sent following strong criticism from the Congress-led opposition against the leftist government’s ambitious plan. In addition, a plea was filed in the High Court of Kerala alleging that the state was conducting land acquisition proceedings for the Silver Line project without permission from the Center or other relevant authorities. The High Court has issued a notice to the state government and K-Rail, asking for their position on the petition, which seeks contempt action against them for violating an assurance given to the court in January that they would only continue with the project after obtaining the agreement. the Center, the Railway Commission and other statutory authorities. The Silver Line project, which is expected to cut the journey time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod to around four hours, faces opposition from the Congress-led UDF, who alleged it was “unscientific and impractical.” and would put a huge 532 kilometer stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod would be developed by K-Rail, a joint venture of the Government of Kerala and the Ministry of Railways for the development of railway infrastructure in the southern state. Departing from the state capital, Silver Line trains will have stops at Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode and Kannur before reaching Kasaragod. . Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

