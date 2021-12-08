holds back action, unions demand bigger pay rise | INDONESIA: Topics that made the headlines | DW

Politics
holds back action, unions demand bigger pay rise
Up to 10,000 workers from various federations today (12/08) have once again demonstrated to demand that the 2022 Provincial Minimum Wage (UMP) increase by 4-7% for companies that can afford it. The venues for the protests were concentrated at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, DKI City Hall and the Constitutional Court (MK) building.
“The national labor protest takes place in Jakarta on December 8, 2021 from 9:30 am WIB. The assembly point is at the Indosat horse statue in Jakarta,” said Indonesian Confederation of Trade Unions (KSPI) President Said Iqbal in a press conference quoted by detik.com, Wednesday (08/12). ).
Said explained that a notification letter had been sent to the security forces and that his party would coordinate regarding the three destinations, whether they are allowed to be with all workers or only representatives. The most important thing for him is that he wants to meet the person concerned to express his opinion.
“All participants in the action are peaceful demonstrations and we will follow the instructions according to the procedures of the law of the security forces. Like going to the building of the Constitutional Court, if we cannot act in front of the building of the Constitutional Court , we will ask a representative to express their position, ”he said.
Request the suspension of the law on job creation
At the Constitutional Court building, workers will submit a letter requesting an explanation of the decision on the formal revision of the Job Creation Law which is conditionally declared unconstitutional. With this decision, the participants in the action also demanded the suspension of the wage rules of the Law on the creation of jobs.
“The question we are going to ask is the first, what do we mean by conditional unconstitutionality? Second, what does the Constitutional Court mean by a formally flawed decision? Third, what is meant by the decision of the Constitutional Court in point 4 (the law on job creation remains in effect and must be revised for two years) and point 7 (suspend all strategic and broad-impact policies? )? Fourth, is the 2021 PP 36 on wages, including minimum wage provisions, a strategic policy? “, He explained.
After that, the action will move to the city hall of DKI Jakarta. His party will receive the promise of Anies Baswedan as governor who has indicated that he will revise the rise of the UMP 2022.
“We hope that the Governor of DKI Jakarta has revised the DKI UMP 2022 and announced a further increase in value (asking for an increase) of 4-7%,” he said when contacted separately.
Outside of Jakarta, simultaneous protests also took place in several areas today. “There have been actions in Banten, West Java, Central Java, East Java, Yogyakarta, Aceh, North Sumatra, Riau Islands, Bengkulu, Lampung, South Kalimantan, East Kalimantan, South Sulawesi, North Sulawesi, Gorontalo , Central Sulawesi, Moluccas, Nusa Tenggara. West (NTB) and other areas, “he added. (Editor’s note: ha / rap)
