holds back action, unions demand bigger pay rise | INDONESIA: Topics that made the headlines | DW





Up to 10,000 workers from various federations today (12/08) have once again demonstrated to demand that the 2022 Provincial Minimum Wage (UMP) increase by 4-7% for companies that can afford it. The venues for the protests were concentrated at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, DKI City Hall and the Constitutional Court (MK) building. “The national labor protest takes place in Jakarta on December 8, 2021 from 9:30 am WIB. The assembly point is at the Indosat horse statue in Jakarta,” said Indonesian Confederation of Trade Unions (KSPI) President Said Iqbal in a press conference quoted by detik.com, Wednesday (08/12). ). Said explained that a notification letter had been sent to the security forces and that his party would coordinate regarding the three destinations, whether they are allowed to be with all workers or only representatives. The most important thing for him is that he wants to meet the person concerned to express his opinion. “All participants in the action are peaceful demonstrations and we will follow the instructions according to the procedures of the law of the security forces. Like going to the building of the Constitutional Court, if we cannot act in front of the building of the Constitutional Court , we will ask a representative to express their position, ”he said. Indonesian political stage 2020 Displacement of the capital The plan to move the capital to East Kalimantan has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the mega-project at the time of the administration of Joko Widodo and Maruf Amin was affected by the issue of sharing the projects after the presidential election. Basuki Tjahaja Purnama alias Ahok’s name was rumored to be the head of authority (at ministerial level) in the new capital. In 2021, this plan will be continued with a budgetary allocation of IDR 1,700 billion.

Indonesian political stage 2020 Managing the COVID-19 pandemic The imbalance between central and regional governments in implementing policies that are not in line with the management of the COVID-19 pandemic is seen by some experts as policies that tend to be more political with all the consequences. The government talks more about the economic impact than taking mitigation and prevention measures at the start of the epidemic in Indonesia.

Indonesian political stage 2020 Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan’s name is often given the nickname Minister of Everything because he has replaced the vacant ministerial post three times. But in April 2020, Luhut sparked controversy by explaining why the number of people who have died so far, sorry again, we don’t have 500 when our population is 270 million.

Indonesian political stage 2020 Bassuédois novel The objectivity of the treatment of the case of irritation of the investigator of the Commission for the eradication of corruption (KPK) Novel Baswedan is questionable because the two authors were only sentenced to two years and one year and half prison. Novel’s advocacy team called this legal process a success for intellectual actors in creating the perfect scenario. However, KSP expert Donny Gahral Adian called on all parties not to be overly suspicious of the police.

Indonesian political stage 2020 To any law President Joko Widodo passed the omnibus law on November 2, 2020, despite protests and rejections from across the country. The political interests behind Law No.11 of 2020 are still a question for the public. The public is also bewildered by the existence of several different projects that have been approved, typos and even deleted articles.

Indonesian political stage 2020 One year Jokowi-Maruf The administration of President Joko Widodo and Vice President Maruf Amin has been in place for over a year since they were sworn in on October 20, 2020. A number of protests against various government policies have taken place in various cities. This refusal has undeniably eroded public confidence in the government. Despite cooperation with influencers, government public communication is seen as not working optimally.

Indonesian political stage 2020 Political dynasty in the Pilkada 2020 The issue of political dynasties is attached to President Joko Widodo and Vice President Maruf Amin with family members competing in the Pilkada 2020. Of Jokowi’s family, both children and in-laws are candidates for the election. Solo and Medan town hall. Jokowi’s brother-in-law reportedly ran for regent in Gunungkidul, but eventually stepped down. Meanwhile, Maruf’s daughter is running as a candidate for mayor of southern Tangerang.

Indonesian political stage 2020 Free vaccine President Joko Widodo made the corona vaccine free after hearing comments from the public. Some observers believe that the policy of free vaccines makes the national political situation more favorable. Although others believe that the provision of free vaccines is indeed an obligation of the state, as long as the vaccine is guaranteed to be effective and safe. Author: Hani Anggraini

Request the suspension of the law on job creation At the Constitutional Court building, workers will submit a letter requesting an explanation of the decision on the formal revision of the Job Creation Law which is conditionally declared unconstitutional. With this decision, the participants in the action also demanded the suspension of the wage rules of the Law on the creation of jobs. “The question we are going to ask is the first, what do we mean by conditional unconstitutionality? Second, what does the Constitutional Court mean by a formally flawed decision? Third, what is meant by the decision of the Constitutional Court in point 4 (the law on job creation remains in effect and must be revised for two years) and point 7 (suspend all strategic and broad-impact policies? )? Fourth, is the 2021 PP 36 on wages, including minimum wage provisions, a strategic policy? “, He explained. After that, the action will move to the city hall of DKI Jakarta. His party will receive the promise of Anies Baswedan as governor who has indicated that he will revise the rise of the UMP 2022. “We hope that the Governor of DKI Jakarta has revised the DKI UMP 2022 and announced a further increase in value (asking for an increase) of 4-7%,” he said when contacted separately. Outside of Jakarta, simultaneous protests also took place in several areas today. “There have been actions in Banten, West Java, Central Java, East Java, Yogyakarta, Aceh, North Sumatra, Riau Islands, Bengkulu, Lampung, South Kalimantan, East Kalimantan, South Sulawesi, North Sulawesi, Gorontalo , Central Sulawesi, Moluccas, Nusa Tenggara. West (NTB) and other areas, “he added. (Editor’s note: ha / rap) Read more on: Detik News The workers want to bury the Anies Palace office and demand a bigger wage increase!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/id/serikat-buruh-tuntut-ump-2022-lebih-besar/a-60052773 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos