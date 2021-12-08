Promoting respect for human rights behind the American “diplomatic boycott” of the Beijing Olympics







This combined photo shows US President Joe Biden, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Mainichi) The US administration of President Joe Biden decided on a “diplomatic boycott” of the Beijing Olympics in February 2022, which China strongly opposed and viewed as a political use of sport. Contrary to what they claim to be “a celebration of peace,” the Olympics are once again caught up in political conflict, this time amid US-China tensions. US State Department spokesman Ned Price at a December 6 departmental press briefing called for increased awareness in international society of human rights issues in the Uyghur Autonomous Region. Xinjiang in China, and said, “When the United States speaks, when the United States takes action, the world listens. The Biden administration has the “Summit for Democracy” in mind, to be held online December 9-10. Some 110 countries and regions of the world invited to the summit will discuss how to protect and promote democracy against forces seen as tyrannies. . It also aims to unite countries and regions that share democratic values ​​to counter China – which was not invited and strongly opposes the event. One of the main themes is “the promotion of respect for human rights”. By declaring a diplomatic boycott ahead of the event, the US government reaffirmed its diplomatic position with an emphasis on human rights. As participating countries and regions announce their respective efforts at the summit, the United States expects some nations to follow suit and increase international pressure on China. As Price told reporters: “As far as representation at the Games is concerned, this is a sovereign decision that every country must make,” he also added, “We expect that d other countries are announcing their decision in the days and weeks to come. ” Behind the decision of the Biden administration lie the intentions of the US Congress. While ruling and opposition parties have shared serious concerns about human rights issues in China and call for a diplomatic boycott, many voices in Congress have welcomed the decision. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez commented, “I applaud the Biden administration for emphatically emphasizing that the preservation of human rights is still a fundamental pillar of US foreign policy. He added: “I also call on other allies and partners who share our values ​​to join the United States in this diplomatic boycott.” Meanwhile, some Republican lawmakers have said the move was not enough. Republican Senator Tom Cotton called this a “half-measure” and called for a stronger response by removing athletes from the Games, saying: “The United States should completely boycott the Beijing Genocide Games.” The Biden administration is also exploring ways to cooperate with China on common issues such as climate change, and its real intention is to avoid provoking a decisive conflict from a full boycott that restricts the participation of American athletes. . Moreover, if a full boycott is implemented, there is a risk that the United States will be criticized by countries other than China. The only realistic option the United States had was a diplomatic boycott. On the other hand, China maintains an optimistic tone with Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the United States, tweeting on December 7: “Politicians calling for (a) boycott (of) the Olympic Games of 2022 in Beijing do it on their own. political interests and postures. In fact, no one would care whether these people are coming or not, and that has no impact on the success of Beijing 2022. ” Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics in February next year. China seems to think that it is enough for the leaders of a small number of closely related countries to come to the Games. (Japanese original by Issei Suzuki, Washington Office, and Koichi Yonemura, General Office of China)

