Politics
COVID-19: Boris Johnson intends to switch to Plan B rules this week, according to Sky News | Politics News
Boris Johnson did not rule out the imposition of new coronavirus restrictions in England and a move to Plan B in the government’s strategy to deal with COVID-19 this winter.
Following the discovery of Omicron variant, which Downing Street says is more transmissible than the Delta variant, the PM is considering more stringent measures to slow the spread of cases.
Senior government sources have revealed Mr Johnson is willing to switch to Plan B as early as this week, with the introduction of COVID vaccine passports and a return to work from home for millions of people.
The Prime Minister and his ministers are said to have received a pessimistic assessment on Tuesday from England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance on the current coronavirus situation.
The sources told Sky News that Mr Johnson is concerned that if he does not act now, he may regret not taking tougher action in a month.
Plan B a “diversion tactic” from the Christmas party row
However, the Prime Minister faced the accusation that the implementation of Plan B was a “diversionary tactic” as he faced a furious backlash following allegations that a The Christmas party took place in Downing Street last year during a period of strict COVID rules.
Questioning Mr Johnson on the Prime Minister’s Questions, Tory MP William Wragg asked about “media reports on a cabinet meeting and press conference this afternoon to kick off Winter Plan B COVID, without reference to this Assembly “.
“COVID passes will not increase vaccine use, but create a segregated society,” he added.
“Is the Prime Minister aware that very few will be convinced by this diversionary tactic?”
In response, Mr Johnson did not rule out an impending Plan B announcement, but simply replied: “No decision will be made without consulting cabinet.”
What is plan B? And what has the government already done?
As part of the government’s plan B to deal with winter pressures in the NHS, which it detailed in September, ministers said emergency measures to deal with COVID-19 will include strengthening government messages, the possible introduction of COVID vaccine passports in some settings, mandatory face masks and a return to health. Work at home.
Mr Johnson has already reintroduced the mandatory wearing of face masks on public transport and in shops, as well as in other contexts in England, since the discovery of the Omicron variant.
It has also tightened travel restrictions and put large swathes of southern Africa on the UK travel red list.
Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson’s former chief adviser who is now a fierce critic of the Prime Minister, has suggested that a switch to Plan B would be a ‘dead cat’ to distract from the alleged party scandal. Christmas in Downing Street last December.
Leaked footage revealed senior staff number 10 laughing and joking on reports of a party when London was under Level 3 restrictions at the end of 2020.
The Prime Minister has now ordered an investigation into whether COVID rules were broken in Issue 10 last year.
MPs wonder if the public will abide by the new COVID rules
Amid the row, and following the vaccine’s rollout in the UK, a senior Tory MP has publicly questioned whether further COVID measures could be anything other than “advisory.”
“I now think that in the future all measures will be consultative,” Sir Charles Walker told Times Radio.
“I think it would be very difficult to enshrine them in law and ask our poor police force again to enforce them.”
Labor MP Chris Bryant said: “The problem is, no one will obey the rules imposed by a government that does not respect them itself. So our medical safety is wasted.”
Follow the Daily podcast on Apple podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Streamer
A new lockdown “could certainly be possible”
Following the discovery of the Omicron variant, a prominent member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) said a new COVID lockdown “could certainly be possible at this time.”
Professor Neil Ferguson, of Imperial College London, whose data was instrumental in the UK’s first lockdown in March 2020, told the BBC that Omicron cases are “accelerating very quickly”.
“It will be up to the government to decide what to announce in the days and weeks to come,” he said, speaking in a personal capacity.
“There is a reason, just epidemiologically, to try to slow this down, to save us more time mainly to put boosters in people’s arms, because we believe that people who are boosted will have the best level of possible protection, but also to buy we have more time to really better characterize the threat. “
Sources in Downing Street said “no decision has been made” on whether to impose further restrictions to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.
