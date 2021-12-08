Explaining China’s Climate Change – The Diplomat

Advertising

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, ended in Glasgow on November 13, with much fanfare over new targets and pledges to curb carbon emissions, slow the pace deforestation and trying to stem the dizzying rise in global temperatures. Largely absent from the cavalcade of notables and the stream of announcements, however, was any meaningful representation or discussion of China. This was problematic, as China’s participation is essential to any global effort or climate initiative, but it also relates to several aspects of China’s domestic politics and political economy that could hamper such participation or undermine its role. .

As the source of around 27% of global greenhouse gas emissions (the United States comes next with 11%, while the 27 EU Member States together contribute just under 6.5% ), China’s position is central to any potential climate solution. This fact is not lost on Chinese leaders or citizens. Environmental awareness and activism have flourished in China over the past 20 years, and its government has taken bold steps towards embracing renewable energy, promoting (and building) public transport, limiting usage. automotive industry, building upgrades and equipment replacement to improve energy efficiency, and undertake perhaps the world’s largest reforestation program.

President Xi Jinping notably made public pledges, backed by formal commitments from the Chinese government, to achieve net zero emissions by 2060. Around COP26, these pledges were updated and improved to include more achievement. rapid intermediate landmarks. But reports were still dominated by negative news.

Xi was notable among world leaders for his absence from the Glasgow conference. China’s promises and commitments, while important, fall far short of what has already been kept and pledged by other major states. Some have cited COVID-19, or political nervousness during this extremely sensitive year for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), as the cause. Others were less subtle in simply assigning the blame. But the real reasons are both more nuanced and simpler.

Chinese leaders, even Xi Jinping despite his increasingly hagiographic leadership campaigns, must carefully maintain power coalitions in different regions, sectors and elite factions, or risk being removed from power. Despite all of its investments in nuclear and renewables, China still produces nearly two-thirds of the electricity it uses by burning coal. Coal is abundant and inexpensive in China and is at the heart of important regional economies. Millions of miners extract more than 50% of the world’s coal every year from thousands of Chinese mines. Many parts of north-central China (and parts of the northeast) are heavily dependent on this sector. Moving away more quickly from coal would thus entail significant social costs, in addition to causing an increase in energy prices.

Additionally, China’s coal-producing regions are central to the political coalition Xi has concocted since taking office in 2012. It’s also probably not entirely a coincidence that his anti-corruption campaigns have become entangled. by far most targets in that region, or that Xi’s favorable media coverage frequently highlights his time as a young man in the coal-producing region of northern Shaanxi Province. Political support for sectors like coal, dominated by state-owned industrial giants, is also seen as essential. Unlike his predecessors, who actively sought to get rid of aging state-owned enterprises and their workers while aggressively pursuing China’s integration into the global economy, Xi likely cannot afford to lose the support of state-owned enterprises, especially since it continues to alienate many regions and sectors with closer links to globalization and international trade.

Then there is the question of consumption. China has for decades sought to reduce the share of overall investment in its GDP, relative to consumption. Returns on investment are among the lowest in the world, savings rates are generally considered disproportionately high, and consumer confidence has long been relatively weak. Increasing further investment in the out-of-coal transition, while potentially also pushing up consumer prices, is therefore not as attractive to Chinese leaders as it seems from afar.

Achieving consistently high GDP growth rates and a clear improvement in the standard of living of citizens and consumers are at the heart of the CCP performance legitimacy strategy. But China’s development model has been less and less effective since at least the global financial crisis of 2008. Seeking new tactics and strategies for growth, while striving to maintain its grip on power and move on. In a new era of entrenched authoritarianism (and increasingly personalist, even charismatic), the party is loath to engage in something as risky as faster achievement of climate goals, even if it may mean that more islands are submerged by rising seas before he finds the stones he is looking for in the proverbial river.