New video embarrasses Boris Johnson over alleged illegal party | World news

Pressure mounted on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a video was released showing key aides joking about a party in Downing Street last Christmas at a time when such gatherings were banned.

The video, obtained by ITV News and which ITV claims was recorded four days after the alleged event, shows Johnsons then press secretary Allegra Stratton rehearsing for a televised press briefing and saying he did not There was certainly no social distancing when asked about a party.

Backlash has grown over whether Johnsons’ own officials threw a Downing Street party last year in violation of government coronavirus rules, and the episode cast further doubt on the integrity of the Johnsons administration after a difficult period.

The saga echoes the Barnard Castle controversy in 2020, when Johnsons then chief assistant Dominic Cummings broke lockdown rules and sparked weeks of negative media coverage and cries of hypocrisy, fueling the perception that it was a rule for the government and another for the governed.

There was no Christmas party, 10 Downing Street said in a statement Tuesday evening. The Covid rules were followed at all times.

This latest fury over the Christmas party, shortly after Johnsons botched the handling of an ethics probe into a Tory MP and chaotic speech at a business conference, threatens to further undermine his position in the polls. Johnson’s popularity steadily declined until 2021, reaching its lowest point during his tenure as prime minister in November, according to a Savanta ComRes poll.

The incident may also undermine the UK’s response to the pandemic: although the Johnsons administration has resisted the introduction of stricter social restrictions to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant, it may wish to do so in the coming weeks. Public compliance with the rules could deteriorate amid another outcry over government failure to follow the rules.

Johnson refused to deny that a party took place, while maintaining that the rules in effect at the time were followed.

I made sure the guidelines were followed at all times, Johnson told broadcasters earlier Tuesday when asked about the alleged part.

The pandemic rules in effect at the time stated: While there are exemptions for work purposes, you should not have a lunch or Christmas party at work, when it is primarily an activity. social.

The Daily Mirror newspaper reported last month that the Johnsons team hosted a party on December 18 with around 40 to 50 people side by side, citing people familiar with the case they did not identify.

It was not clear from the footage whether attendees were discussing an actual or fictitious party for the purpose of rehearsal.

Cheese and Wine

In the video obtained by ITV, Downing Street aide Ed Oldfield is heard asking: I just saw reports on Twitter that there was a Christmas party in Downing Street on Friday night, do you recognize those reports?

Stratton obviously struggles to answer, before saying: What’s the answer?

We hear an assistant say: It was not a party, it was cheese and wine. Stratton says: Do the cheese and the wine suit you?

Laughing, she finally said: This fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced.

10 Downing Street, Stratton and Oldfield did not immediately respond to Bloomberg News requests for comment.

Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labor Party, said the government’s actions were shameful at a time when rules separated people from their families.

The prime minister must now tell the truth and apologize, he said. It cannot be one rule for the Conservatives and another for everyone.

Johnson is also already facing criticism from his own backbenchers over the affair. Tory MP Roger Gale said the incident had all the hallmarks of another Barnard Castle moment.

Number 10 clearly has some serious questions to answer, Gale said on Twitter. Fast.

Separately, the Daily Mirror reported on Tuesday evening that former Education Secretary Gavin Williamson also hosted an illegal Christmas party last year in his ministry, another blow to the Johnsons administration.

The new footage of the Downing Street Christmas party coincided with a separate row over whether Johnson and his team were telling the truth about a controversy during the evacuation in Afghanistan. Evidence from a Foreign Office whistleblower released Tuesday indicated Johnson had personally intervened to save staff and animals from a rescue charity, a move that came at the expense of helping Afghans who had aided the British forces.

Johnsons ‘office strongly denied this claim, but LBC News later obtained a letter from Johnsons’ parliamentary assistant to the head of the charity, which showed the aide had given permission for the evacuation. , strongly suggesting the involvement of Johnsons.