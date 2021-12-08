Li Keqiang holds video conference with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo_Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the United States of America





On the afternoon of December 7, 2021, Premier Li Keqiang held a video conference with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo at the Ziguang Pavilion of the Zhongnanhai Ruling Precinct. Li Keqiang said Sino-Belgian relations are enjoying a strong development momentum. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Belgium. President Xi Jinping and King Philippe exchanged congratulatory messages. China attaches great importance to the bilateral relations between the two countries. We are willing to work with Belgium to increase mutual political trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, expand cultural exchanges and promote the sustained and healthy development of Sino-Belgian relations on the basis of mutual respect and equal treatment. . Li Keqiang stressed that Belgium has a strong scientific and technological force in the fields of biomedicine, microelectronics and modern agriculture. China is ready to harness the potential of cooperation in the above-mentioned fields and will strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights in cooperation to better achieve mutual benefits and win-win results. China will use the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations to organize various commemorative activities aimed at promoting mutual understanding between the two peoples. Li Keqiang stressed that China and Belgium are strong supporters of free trade. China is willing to strengthen dialogue, coordination and cooperation with Belgium in multilateral frameworks, and to work together to address global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Li Keqiang pointed out that Belgium is an important member of the European Union (EU) and that Brussels is home to the EU headquarters. He hopes that Belgium will play an active role in promoting the healthy and stable development of China-EU relations. De Croo said that since establishing diplomatic ties 50 years ago, Belgium and China have maintained close exchanges. Belgium is happy to be a partner of China and cherishes the achievements of bilateral cooperation. Belgium hopes to further deepen political exchanges between the two countries, overcome the impact of the pandemic to strengthen direct exchanges and expand cooperation in areas such as investment, trade, medicine, scientific research and property. intellectual. Belgium will work with China to support free trade and oppose trade protectionism, and will play an active role in promoting the proper development of EU-China relations. He Lifeng attended the above activity.

