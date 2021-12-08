‘Laal topiwale’ a red alert for Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and warned the residents of Uttar Pradesh against their support, saying those who wear red caps are dangerous to the state.

Addressing a public meeting after the inauguration of the fertilizer plant and AIIMS in Gorakhpur, the hometown of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi said the SP wanted to take power to “fill” its own coffers, “free” terrorists from prisons and give carte blanche to Mafia elements. “In laal topi walon ko UP ke logon ke dukh se matlab nahin hai.

Inhe satta chahiye apni tijori bharne ke liye, atankvadiyon ko riha karne ke liye aur mafia ko khuli chooth dene ke liye, “(Those people who wear a red cap do not care about the suffering and pain of the common man.

They want power to fill their coffers, free terrorists from prisons and give Mafia elements carte blanche), the prime minister said. “The red cap is a red alert for UP. It indicates danger,” Modi added. Modi accused the former PS regime of trying to create an obstacle to the development of the state by not cooperating with the center on development projects.

“The previous government did not want to provide land to AIIMS. They then reluctantly gave the land,” he said. He said the SP had deviated from the principles of socialist ideologues Ram Manohar Lohia and Jai Prakash Narayan. He also said the Center and the state’s BJP government continued to work for the development of the UP even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is the advantage of the dual engine government,” he added. Modi, in his speech, praised Adityanath and said that the latter was able to improve the law and order situation in the state and instill a sense of security among the people of the state.