Politics
Boris Johnson to approve new Covid restrictions
Boris Johnson and senior ministers are expected to agree today on the introduction of stricter Plan B restrictions at a meeting called in response to the upsurge in infections with the omicron variant of Covid.
The contingency plan first outlined by ministers this summer includes new guidelines for working from home if possible, as well as the introduction of Covid passes for crowded places such as nightclubs, and is intended to be introduced if the NHS is in danger of being overwhelmed.
Important sources in Whitehall said a meeting of the government Covid-O committee has been called to discuss whether to step up restrictions, with a press conference expected later today to announce changes.
Sources in Downing Street said no decision had been made on Plan B ahead of the meeting, suggesting that there remained the possibility that Mr Johnson would refrain from imposing further restrictions.
News of the meeting was greeted with skepticism by Westminster insiders who suspected the timing may have been calculated to distract from damaging headlines on an alleged Christmas party at 10 Downing Street last year .
Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister’s former chief adviser to No 10, described the switch to Plan B as a dead cat strategy.
According to the fall-winter plan of the Covid government, released in September, the Plan B strategy would only be adopted if data suggests further action is needed to protect the NHS.
He said the measures include mandatory certification of Covid status only for the vaccine in certain settings, such as nightclubs and crowded indoor places with 500 or more attendees likely to be near other households.
He also proposed the return to work of home counseling, with the Sage committee stressing that the measure had played an important role in preventing sustained epidemic growth in the months leading up to the publication of the Covid restrictions.
Another key tenant of Plan B is to legally impose face coverings in certain quarters, a measure which was already adopted by the Prime Minister a fortnight ago for public transport and shops, but which could be extended to other circles.
It comes after a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said today that a UK-wide lockdown to address the omicron threat cannot be ruled out.
Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London, whose data was instrumental in the UK’s March 2020 lockdown, said the variant is cause for concern, but it is still unclear what its impact will be. on serious illnesses.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4s today Program professor Ferguson said cases of the omicron variant were doubling at least every day, maybe even every other day for now, adding: It’s likely to overtake Delta before Christmas at this rate, precisely. when it’s hard to say.
When asked whether to tell people to work from home, he replied: It will be up to the government to decide what to announce in the days and weeks to come.
There is a reason, just epidemiologically, to try to slow this down, to save us more time mainly to put boosters in people’s arms, because we believe that people who are boosted will have the best level of protection. possible, but also to buy us more time to really better characterize the threat.
So if you imagine that some sort of Plan B Plus with working from home could slow it down, that wouldn’t stop it but it could slow it down, so it doubles rather than every two or three days, every five or three. six days.
That doesn’t sound like a lot, but it is actually potentially a lot to allow us to better characterize this virus and to boost the immunity of the population.
