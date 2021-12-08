U.S. announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing 2022, key Western allies stick in their heads, Sports News

The United States has betrayed Olympic principles and will have to “pay a price” for its diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games, China said on Tuesday, as key Western allies hesitated to decide whether or not to follow suit. American. The White House said Monday that US government officials would boycott the Winter Olympics over human rights “atrocities” in China, although US athletes are free to go there to compete. The US boycott, encouraged for months by some members of Congress and rights groups, comes amid an effort to stabilize ties between the world’s two largest economies, with a video meeting last month between US President Joe Biden and Chinese Xi Jinping.

China opposes the boycott and would take “resolute countermeasures,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a press conference in Beijing, the host city of the Olympic Games on Tuesday. summer 2008. “The United States will pay a price for its wrong actions,” he said, without giving details. “Let’s all wait and see.”

It was not immediately clear whether other nations would join the United States, although US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the allies had been consulted on a “shared approach”. The Canadian Foreign Ministry said it “remains deeply disturbed by disturbing reports of human rights violations in China” and continues to discuss the matter with its partners and allies.

Australia, Britain, the Netherlands and Japan said they are also still thinking about their positions. New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said the country will not be sending government officials, but the move was largely based on concerns over COVID-19 and predated the US boycott. Last week Stefano Sannino, head of the European Union’s diplomatic service, said boycotts were the business of individual member states, not the EU’s common foreign policy. The United States is set to host the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and is preparing a bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

“KEEP POLICY OUT OF SPORT”

When asked if China would consider a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics to the United States, Zhao said the American boycott had “damaged the foundations and the atmosphere” for sports exchanges and cooperation on the Games. which he likened to “lifting a stone to crush his own foot.” He called on the United States to exclude politics from the sport, saying the boycott went against Olympic principles. Chinese media and academics criticized the US decision.

“It’s stupid and stupid of the United States to do this,” Wang Wen, professor at Renmin University in Beijing, told Reuters, adding that other great powers could do the same with the United States. United in 2028.

“For American politicians, who had not been invited (to the Games) to say they were organizing a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, it was simply ‘offering unrequited love’, Xinhua state news agency said in a comment.

Many Chinese Internet users reacted to the announcement of the American boycott with expressions of “good riddance”. “Please don’t come, don’t bring the variant of the COVID virus here,” a user who calls herself “Thales Beauty” commented online. The Biden administration has pointed to what Washington calls genocide against Muslim minorities in China’s far western Xinjiang region as the reason for its boycott.

China denies all rights violations.

“The diplomatic or official representation of the United States would deal with these games as usual in the face of the gross human rights violations and atrocities committed by the PRC in Xinjiang, and we simply cannot do it,” the said on Monday. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. , referring to the People’s Republic of China.

OLYMPIC CHARTER

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has long been criticized for awarding the Games to China despite calls from human rights groups and activists to move them from Beijing. But IOC President Thomas Bach said the Games could not be expected to solve long-standing political problems that politicians themselves have failed to address. “What is our responsibility and what are our limits?” Bach told German news agency DPA shortly before the US decision on Monday. “Our responsibility is to organize the Games in accordance with the Olympic Charter.”

George W. Bush was the last US President to attend an opening ceremony for the Games, as host in Salt Lake City in 2004.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is the only leader of a major country to have accepted an invitation. Some political analysts have said the US boycott was less of a threat to the Games than an appearance issue fueled by the threat of retaliation from Beijing. “It would have been a no-story if even less,” said Lisa Delpy Neirotti, professor of sports management at the George Washington University School of Business. “We don’t usually send a large government delegation anyway, especially during COVID times.”

Diplomatic boycott puts corporate Olympic sponsors in “a sticky position” but has raised less concern than a comprehensive measure banning athletes, said Neal Pilson, former president of CBS Sports who oversaw the rights deals Olympic Games broadcast.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the government would not dictate private sector practices, but said businesses should be “fully aware” of events in Xinjiang. A spokesperson for NBC Universal, owned by Comcast, said it will broadcast the games as scheduled.