Turkey, Qatar negotiate with Taliban over Kabul airport

Speaking to reporters on a flight home from Qatar, Turkish President Erdogan said the companies chosen by Doha and Ankara would simultaneously negotiate between themselves and the Taliban for the operation of the Afghan airport.

Ankara and Doha have a strong relationship, especially since the 2017 blockade of the Gulf country by Saudi Arabia and others. (Reuters)



Turkey and Qatar have determined the companies to help manage the key airport in Kabul in Afghanistan, controlled by the Taliban.

Speaking to reporters on a flight home from his two-day trip to Qatar on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the companies would negotiate with each other and with the Taliban over the matter.

“If suitable conditions, especially security, are provided, these companies will proceed with the operating process of the Kabul airport,” Erdogan said.

“We have observed once again that our attitudes towards regional and global issues point in the same direction,” the president also added.

Erdogan’s visit comes as Turkey seeks to rebuild relations with former rivals in the energy-rich Gulf region, including the United Arab Emirates, whose Crown Prince visited Turkey last month for the first time since 2012.

READ MORE:

Turkey, Qatar “to act together” to reopen Afghan airport in Kabul

READ MORE: How Turkey has become a key player in managing Kabul airport

New agreements strengthen cooperation

Commenting on his visit to Qatar, Erdogan said that Ankara and Doha have shown that they are true friends by acting in solidarity in difficult times and that new agreements will further strengthen cooperation in different fields.

Erdogan’s visit to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani marked 15 new agreements in the fields of health and medical sciences, culture, youth and sports and standardization.

Erdogan said the visit reaffirms Turkey’s and Doha’s mutual local and international political vision.

“Turkey-Qatar relations also contribute significantly to the security and stability of the region. Turkey and Qatar have shown that they are true friends by acting in solidarity in difficult times,” said Erdogan .

An agreement between the Turkish agency Anadolu and the Qatar press agency as well as an agreement between Ibn Haldun University in Turkey and the University of Qatar are part of the new stages of partnership between the countries.

“Turkey-Qatar relations also contribute significantly to the security and stability of the region,” Erdogan said.

“I am also very satisfied with the resolution of the conflict between Qatar and some other countries in the region,” he added.

READ MORE: Turkey and Qatar step up cooperation with 15 new bilateral agreements

Cyprus on the table

Turkey last week accused Cyprus of violating its continental shelf by granting an exploration license in the Mediterranean to Exxon Mobil and Qatar Petroleum, adding that it would not allow unauthorized exploration in its jurisdiction.

Erdogan said the issue was also discussed during his visit, where he expressed sadness and hope that Qatar finds a solution.

“We have declared that this unilateral measure by Cyprus under Greek administration ignores the rights of our country and of the Turkish Cypriots,” Erdogan said.

“Because part of the license area in question violates Turkey’s continental shelf in the eastern Mediterranean and ignores the rights of the Turkish Cypriots, the co-owner of the island.”

Regarding the recent tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Erdogan said Ankara was ready to provide support to reduce tensions and establish a dialogue between the two countries.

Responding to a question from a journalist on normalizing relations with Israel, President Erdogan said Israel must first be more sensitive about Jerusalem and the Al Aqsa Mosque before steps towards dialogue can be taken. taken.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies