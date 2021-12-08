Erdoan: We do not recognize EU decisions

* Photo: Murat etinmhrdar – Ankara / TCCB, AA

The president and chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Recep Tayyip Erdoan, answered journalists’ questions upon his return from Qatar earlier today (December 8).

Erdoan also answered questions on recent interim resolutions of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CoE).

Last week, following its three-day meetings, the Committee of Ministers, the CoE body responsible for overseeing the implementation of judgments of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), published interim resolutions on Turkey’s failure to comply with European Court of Human Rights judgments on jailed politician Selahattin Demirta and jailed businessman Osman Kavala.

While the Committee of Ministers decided to initiate infringement proceedings against Turkey in the Kavala case, it reiterated its call for the release of Osman Kavala and Selahattin Demirta.

Responding to journalists’ questions in this context, AKP Chairman and Chairman Erdoan briefly said the following:

“I don’t have to comment on this. We don’t recognize the decisions of the European Union regarding Kavala, Demirta, this or that …

“It’s so simple. We assume ‘they don’t exist’. In our eyes, these are null and void. We have explained it time and time again. They may or may not understand it. We do not recognize the European Union decisions on those handed down by our justice.They can do what they know.

Why is Turkey obliged to comply with the judgments of the European Court of Human Rights?

The judgments of the ECtHR are binding. Turkey is a party to the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). By being a party to the ECHR, it accepts the authority of the Council of Europe and the European Court of Human Rights, committing to respect the rulings and resolutions of the administration.

These decisions are also binding in accordance with article 90 of the Turkish Constitution. This article says that when it comes to fundamental rights and freedoms, international conventions are considered essential.

With article 46 of the ECHR concerning the “binding nature and execution of judgments” adopted by the Grand Chamber of the ECtHR on December 22, the judgments are final and binding for all since 5 p.m. on that day. to which the article was published on the Court EDH. website.

Therefore, Turkey does not have the possibility to say: “I do not execute the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights”. As Turkey is a party to the Convention, the decisions are binding and Turkey is obliged to comply definitively with them.

Infringement proceedings against Turkey

At the end of its three-day meetings, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to initiate infringement proceedings against Turkey on the grounds of its non-execution of the decision of violation of rights and of immediate release issued by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for imprisoned businessman and rights activist Osman Kavala, who has been behind bars at Silivri prison in stanbul for 1499 days to date (December 8).

The decision to open the infringement procedure was voted on at the meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, which is responsible for monitoring the implementation of the judgments of the ECtHR.

While two-thirds of the votes were needed to start the process, more than 32 of the Council of Europe’s 47 members, more than the number needed, voted in favor of the decision.

Call for the release of Selahattin Demirta

The Committee of Ministers delivered its interim resolution at the end of its meeting on 2 December, during which it discussed Turkey’s failure to comply with the European Court of Human Rights’ decision to “release immediate ”given to Selahattin Demirta, the former co-chair of the People’s Democratic Party (HDP).

In its resolution, the Committee “expressed the strong hope that the Constitutional Court will conclude its examination of the applicant’s complaints as soon as possible and in a manner compatible with the spirit and the conclusions of the Court’s judgment”.

The Committee also “urged once again the authorities, in the meantime, to ensure the immediate release of the applicant”.

Decided to resume consideration at its 1428th meeting in March 2022 at the latest, it did not uphold Turkey’s objection. (AS / SD)