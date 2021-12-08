Boris Johnson Expected to Announce Switch to Plan B Covid-19 Restrictions Today





2 minutes to read The government is expected to announce today a transition to Covid-19 ‘Plan B’ restrictions, including work from home and vaccine passports. The move comes as SAGE data showed the R-rate of the Omicron variant to be higher than that of Delta. It is understood that the switch to Plan B will be agreed at a Cabinet meeting this afternoon, followed by a press conference at 5:30 p.m. where Boris Johnson is expected to announce the update. Work-from-home measures should be recommended for non-key workers from tomorrow. The Prime Minister is also expected to announce that vaccine certification controls will be introduced at large sites. Sources from Whitehall told PoliticsHome that the focus today will be on national plans to fight Omicron, with international strategies being announced later in the week. Travel restrictions are not expected to change, with current thinking in Whitehall being that international restrictions can no longer alleviate the virus. A Whitehall source “categorically” denied that today’s announcement on the new restrictions is a “dead cat” to distract from the fallout from a Downing Street Christmas party reportedly held in December last when such gatherings were banned. “It may have happened at the same time, but it’s a coincidence,” they said. “Sage doesn’t care at all about politics and the Prime Minister relies on Sage data. “It’s practical but not a dead cat at all. Number10 worked all night on these two stories independently of each other. Last night, footage leaked to ITV showed Downing Street staff joking about holding a Christmas party last year as the rest of the UK was on lockdown. In the video, Johnson’s press secretary Allegra Stratton, along with other aides, laughed at a ‘fictitious’ party in Downing Street in December 2020. When we say “it wasn’t a party, it was cheese and wine”, she laughs and asks “Are the cheese and the wine okay?” “This fictitious party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced,” she added. Responding to the clip, Number 10 said: “There was no Christmas party. Covid rules were followed at all times.” Home Newsletters PoliticsHome provides the most comprehensive coverage of UK politics anywhere on the web, offering high quality original reports and analysis:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politicshome.com/news/article/boris-johnson-expected-to-announce-move-to-plan-b-covid19-restrictions-today The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos