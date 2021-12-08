Turkey Economic Crisis Hits Retailers, Boosts Clothing Exports





The country’s currency, the lira, has lost almost half of its value against the dollar so far this year, and inflation is rising rapidly. Analysts say Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has unorthodox economic policies that are behind the growing economic crisis, which is affecting both the fashion retail and manufacturing sectors. The president is pushing for a program of lowering interest rates which he says will boost exports and lower inflation. Turkey’s central bank cut interest rates to 15% on November 18, its third rate cut since September despite inflation close to 20% in October. The first half of this equation appears to be paying off, with data from the Turkish Statistical Institute released last week showing that between January and October, Turkey exported clothing worth $ 15.12 billion. , an increase of 25.72% year-on-year. Among them, however, manufacturers who import production materials are not so fortunate. The same data set for the period showed that the total cost of Turkey’s imports of cotton, cotton yarn, and cotton textiles increased significantly to $ 2.83 billion, up 34.9% year-on-year. annual. Given these complicating factors, it is not yet clear whether the economic crisis has created a net gain for most of the country’s exporters. Turkey, which is already a major supply market in the global fashion industry supply chain, has benefited from brand outreach efforts during the pandemic period as some players have moved parts of their production based in East Asia and South closer to Europe. Fashion retailers around the country are also feeling the pinch. Inflation impacting the price of basic necessities (annual consumer price inflation in Turkey reached 21.31% in November, government data released last Friday revealed) and the value of the Saving those affected by a plummeting currency, there is less disposable income for categories such as clothing and footwear for much of the country. Consumer confidence is down, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute, the index falling to 71.1 in November from 76.8 in October. A recent survey by the Turkeys United Brands Association, which represents 384 brands and 70,000 nationwide stores, showed that more than 50% of those surveyed said their sales fell by more than half from last year, a particularly unflattering comparison given that retailers have already been affected. hard in 2020 by the blockages induced by the pandemic. Learn more: Turkeys Trendyol Raises $ 1.5 Billion, Valuing It At $ 16.5 Billion The Alibaba-backed company has grown into a leader in Turkey’s fragmented e-commerce market.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/news/global-markets/turkeys-economic-crisis-batters-retailers-boosts-apparel-exports/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos