Boris Johnson “could trigger Plan B in days” ordering people to work from home to save Christmas

New Covid restrictions could be implemented days before Christmas, which could see people working from home and needing vaccine passports to travel to crowded places, it has been reported.

Boris Johnson is reportedly considering a Plan B for the holiday season which could be rolled out in the coming days as the Omicron variant continues to spread.

Scientists fear that the Omicron is three times more infectious than the other variants.

And they painted a grim picture where 1,000 people in the UK could catch the new variant every day while new cases double every three days, the Mirror reports.

As part of the government’s plan B, people would be urged to work from home to limit the spread of the virus.

Passports for vaccines could also be applied to enter events with crowds, including football matches, it has been reported.

The prime minister told ministers at a cabinet meeting that “the first indications are that it is more transferable than Delta,” the Sun reported.

But Mr Johnson said there was no conclusive evidence yet to show that Omicron was worse than the other variants.

The government’s idea is to act quickly to slow the spread of Omicron.

Omicron cases in the UK jumped to 437 on Tuesday with 101 new confirmed infections.

Professor Alastair Grant of the University of East Anglia has established that around 1,000 cases are now caused by Omicron by around 1,000 per day – using official data from the UK Health Safety Agency.

He said the high figure is due to “a mixture of being good at transmitting and being a partial vaccine escape”.

Professor Grant spoke of a “worst case” scenario in which there could be 2,500 cases of Omicron in England, with 2% positive swabs on Saturday probably the last variant.

He said: “These numbers are very preliminary. They are probably overestimated because testing has focused on people at higher risk of infection due to their travel history or contact with confirmed cases of Omicron.

“But it is very likely that Omicron will quickly dominate the cases in England and that the overall number of cases will rise from their current levels.”

Professor Tim Spector, of the Covid Zoe app, said in about 10 days the UK could have more cases of Omicron than some countries it had put on the travel redlist.

King’s College London professor of genetic epidemiology said BBC Breakfast: “The official estimate is around 350 Omicron cases, and because current testing lacks a lot of them, it’s probably at least 1,000 to 2,000, I’m guessing for now.

“And we’d expect that to double about every other day at the moment, so if you do your math – let’s say it’s 1000 right now, and you think it’s going to double every other day, you can see that these numbers are going to be quite (high) certainly in about 10 days.

“At that point, we’ll probably have more cases than they will in some of these African countries.

“So I think maybe these travel restrictions have a place at the start, when the cases are really low here and very high in the other country, but when we strike that balance there is very little point in having them to. My opinion.”

